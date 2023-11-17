Israel finds body of another hostage in building adjacent to Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital

Israel’s military said it found the body of another hostage in a building adjacent to Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital.

Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli soldier, Noa Marciano, in Modiin, Israel, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. The Israeli military said Marciano's body was found in a building near Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip and brought to Israel for identification by the military rabbinate. Marciano is one of three hostages declared dead since October 7. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

The military identified the dead hostage on Friday as Cpl. Noa Marciano. The body of another hostage, Yehudit Weiss, was found Thursday as Israeli troops searched the hospital complex.

Israel accuses Hamas of using Palestinians as human shields.

Meanwhile, thousands of marchers embarked Friday on their fourth leg of a five-day walk from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, calling on the Israeli government to bring some 240 hostages abducted by Hamas back home.

The marchers, who included relatives of more than 50 hostages, are traversing the roughly 45 miles to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, calling on him and Israel’s War Cabinet to do more to rescue their loved ones. They expect to complete the march on Saturday.

The families have called upon the War Cabinet for more information on the whereabouts of their loved ones and to consider a cease-fire deal or a prisoner exchange to free their loved ones.

Hamas has offered to release all the hostages in exchange for some 6,000 Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli jails, but the Cabinet has rejected the proposal. The Cabinet has also been adamantly opposed to any cease-fire agreement.

Four hostages have have been released through international diplomacy involving Qatar, while a fifth was rescued by Israeli troops.