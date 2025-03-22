76°F
Israel fires on Lebanon after rocket attack

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon ...
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon, in northern Israel, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
By Bassem Mroue and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press
March 22, 2025 - 2:34 pm
 

BEIRUT, Lebanon — Israel struck Lebanon on Saturday in retaliation for rockets targeting Israel, killing six people, in the heaviest exchange of fire since its ceasefire with the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah almost four months ago.

The rockets fired from Lebanon were the second ones launched since December and again sparked concern about whether the ceasefire would hold. In a statement, Hezbollah denied being responsible for the latest attack, saying it was committed to the truce.

Israel’s army said the intercepted rockets targeted the Israeli town of Metula. An Israeli official said six rockets were fired and three crossed into Israeli territory and were intercepted. The official said Israel could not confirm the identity of the group that fired the rockets.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it instructed the army to act forcefully against dozens of targets in Lebanon. Israel’s army said it struck Hezbollah command centers and dozens of rocket launchers.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said a strike in the southern village of Touline killed five people, including a child, and wounded 11 others.

On Saturday night, Israel again struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. A strike hit a garage in the coastal city of Tyre, the NNA reported, with one person killed and seven wounded. It was the first time the city had been struck since the ceasefire took effect.

And a strike on Hawsh al-Sayed Ali village along the border with Syria wounded five people, according to the NNA.

Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw from all Lebanese territory by late January under a ceasefire struck on Nov. 27. The deadline was extended to Feb. 18.

But Israel has remained in five locations in Lebanon, across from communities in northern Israel. It has carried out dozens of airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon, saying it attacked Hezbollah.

