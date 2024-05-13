79°F
Nation and World

Israel goes deep into Rafah amid evacuations

An Israeli soldier pays respect at a memorial for victims of the bloody Oct. 7, cross-border attack by Hamas militants on the eve of Israel's annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of nationalistic attacks, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Israeli soldiers carry the casket of Sergeant Yosef Dassa during his funeral in Kiryat Ata, Israel, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Dassa ,19, was killed during Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has been battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Family of Israeli solider Sergeant Yosef Dassa mourn in grief during his funeral in Kiryat Ata, Israel, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Dassa ,19, was killed during Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has been battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
By Wafaa Shurafa, Joseph Krauss and Samy Magdy The Associated Press
May 12, 2024 - 7:30 pm
 

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — The exodus of Palestinians from Rafah accelerated Sunday as Israeli forces pushed deeper into the southern Gaza city. Israel also pounded the territory’s devastated north, where some Hamas terrorists have regrouped in areas the military said it had cleared months ago.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Memorial Day speech vowed to continue fighting until victory in memory of those killed in the war. But in Tel Aviv, hundreds of protesters stood outside military headquarters and raised candles during a minutelong siren marking the day’s start, demanding a cease-fire deal to return the hostages.

Palestinians reported heavy Israeli bombardment overnight in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp and other areas in northern Gaza.

Residents said Israeli warplanes and artillery also struck the Zeitoun area east of Gaza City, where troops have battled Hamas fighters for over a week. They have called on tens of thousands of people to relocate to nearby areas.

In central Gaza, staff at the Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah said an Israeli strike killed four people.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the top Israeli military spokesman, said forces were also operating in the northern towns of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun, which were heavily bombed in the war’s opening days.

Hamas’ military wing said it shelled Israeli special forces east of Jabaliya and fired mortar shells at troops and vehicles entering the Rafah border crossing area.

Rafah had been sheltering 1.3 million Palestinians, most of whom had fled fighting elsewhere. But Israel has now evacuated the eastern third of the city.

Most people are heading to the heavily damaged nearby city of Khan Younis or Muwasi, a coastal tent camp where some 450,000 people are already living in squalid conditions.

THE LATEST
Jewish families across the Bay Area are pushing back against what they describe as an overt ant ...
Fighting related to war in Bay Area classrooms
By Hannah Wiley Los Angeles Times

A seventh grade Jewish student at Roosevelt Middle School in San Francisco grew accustomed to seeing her classmates display their support for Palestinians.

In this photo provided by Duke University, commencement speaker Jerry Seinfeld speaks during th ...
Pro-Palestinian protests dwindle to tiny numbers at colleges
By Moriah Balingit The Associated Press

A tiny contingent of Duke University graduates opposed pro-Israel comedian Jerry Seinfeld speaking at their commencement with about 30 students chanting “free Palestine” amid a mix of boos and cheers.

Road signage points the way to the Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert in Gerlach, Ne ...
Burning Man removes pro-Palestinian sculpture from website
By Ruben Vives Los Angeles Times

Debates and protests sparked by Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip have worked their way into seemingly every corner in the world — even the free-spirited desert festival in Nevada known as Burning Man.

Destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip are seen during the sunset from southern Israel, Thursday ...
Heavy fighting in Gaza’s Rafah keeps aid crossings closed
By Wafaa Shurafa and Joseph Krauss The Associated Press

Heavy fighting between Israeli troops and Palestinian terrorists on the outskirts of the southern Gaza city of Rafah has left aid crossings inaccessible, U.N. officials said.

