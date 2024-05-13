Israel goes deep into Rafah amid evacuations

The exodus of Palestinians from Rafah accelerated Sunday as Israeli forces pushed deeper into the southern Gaza city.

Family of Israeli solider Sergeant Yosef Dassa mourn in grief during his funeral in Kiryat Ata, Israel, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Dassa ,19, was killed during Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has been battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli soldiers carry the casket of Sergeant Yosef Dassa during his funeral in Kiryat Ata, Israel, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Dassa ,19, was killed during Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has been battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

An Israeli soldier pays respect at a memorial for victims of the bloody Oct. 7, cross-border attack by Hamas militants on the eve of Israel's annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of nationalistic attacks, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — The exodus of Palestinians from Rafah accelerated Sunday as Israeli forces pushed deeper into the southern Gaza city. Israel also pounded the territory’s devastated north, where some Hamas terrorists have regrouped in areas the military said it had cleared months ago.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Memorial Day speech vowed to continue fighting until victory in memory of those killed in the war. But in Tel Aviv, hundreds of protesters stood outside military headquarters and raised candles during a minutelong siren marking the day’s start, demanding a cease-fire deal to return the hostages.

Palestinians reported heavy Israeli bombardment overnight in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp and other areas in northern Gaza.

Residents said Israeli warplanes and artillery also struck the Zeitoun area east of Gaza City, where troops have battled Hamas fighters for over a week. They have called on tens of thousands of people to relocate to nearby areas.

In central Gaza, staff at the Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah said an Israeli strike killed four people.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the top Israeli military spokesman, said forces were also operating in the northern towns of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun, which were heavily bombed in the war’s opening days.

Hamas’ military wing said it shelled Israeli special forces east of Jabaliya and fired mortar shells at troops and vehicles entering the Rafah border crossing area.

Rafah had been sheltering 1.3 million Palestinians, most of whom had fled fighting elsewhere. But Israel has now evacuated the eastern third of the city.

Most people are heading to the heavily damaged nearby city of Khan Younis or Muwasi, a coastal tent camp where some 450,000 people are already living in squalid conditions.