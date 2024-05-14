93°F
Israel, Hamas talks in limbo after Rafah move, says Qatar PM

People move past destroyed buildings along a street in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on ...
People move past destroyed buildings along a street in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 14, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
The Container Store pictured is located across from NorthPark Center in Dallas. (Tom Fox/The Da ...
The Container Store struggling, may be sold as it receives NYSE delisting notice
Rotem Spiegler, an alumni of Harvard University, stands near an encampment set up at the univer ...
Harvard students end protest as university agrees to discuss Middle East conflict
People talk as they sit on sofas during Israel's Independence Day celebrations at a park in Tel ...
Israelis mark a subdued Independence Day under the shadow of war in Gaza
By Abeer Abu Omar, Francine Lacqua and Fadwa Hodali Bloomberg News
May 14, 2024 - 1:43 pm
 

Cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas have reached an impasse following the Jewish state’s ground offensive on the outskirts of the Gazan city of Rafah, according to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Over the past few weeks, “we have seen some momentum building but unfortunately things didn’t move in the right direction,” Sheikh Mohammed said at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday. “Right now, we are in a status of almost a stalemate.”

Negotiations to secure at least a pause in hostilities in the seven-month war have been deadlocked for months, with the two sides far apart on elements such as the status of Israeli troops in Gaza and the terms of a release of hostages held by Hamas and the freeing of Palestinian prisoners. International mediators include Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

Israel has at the same time begun what it calls a limited expansion of the military campaign into Rafah, where more than 1.4 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the conflict and some are now fleeing. Troops have begun to enter parts of the city, while fighting has resumed in northern areas of the enclave as Hamas starts to regroup.

The prime minister defended Qatar’s decision to host Hamas’s political bureau in the country, saying the Iran-backed group’s presence has in the past helped mediate other hostage negotiations and keeps lines of communication open for future talks. Qatar has previously said it hosts Hamas in Doha at the request of the United States.

Helping to resolve conflict is at the heart of Qatar’s foreign policy, said Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s minister of foreign affairs. Still, “our job is limited in mediation role,” he said.

Israel has been critical of what it says is Qatar’s reluctance to pressure Hamas to make concessions in the cease-fire talks, which aim to bring an end to a war that began when Hamas terrorists went on a deadly rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7. About 35,000 Palestinians have died in the subsequent conflict, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S., Canada and the European Union.

About 450,000 people have left Rafah, located near the Egyptian border, in recent days, according to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees.

Israel has warned civilians to flee before an expected full-scale assault. The military says it needs to attack Rafah to target thousands of remaining Hamas terrorists and some leaders it believes are based in the city.

Israel’s invasion of Rafah has “set us back a little bit,” the prime minister said. “There is a fundamental difference between the two parties. There is a party who wants to end the war and then talk about the hostages and then there is a party who wants the hostages and wants to continue the war.”

He appeared to be referring to the Hamas demand for the cease-fire to be permanent, which Israel won’t accept.

Former President Donald Trump, center, talks with his attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove duri ...
Cohen offers inside knowledge in Trumps hush money trial
The Associated Press

House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared at the courthouse with Trump and used his bully pulpit to turn his political party against the rule of law by declaring the Manhattan criminal trial illegitimate.

Guests line up outside Gas South Arena in Gwinnett County for Emory University's 2024 undergrad ...
After late-semester protests, Emory marks graduation ‘not in the quad’
By Cassidy Alexander and Josh Reyes The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Emory University held its undergraduate commencement at Gas South Arena Monday morning — breaking from the tradition of the ceremony at the quad at the school’s Druid Hills campus.

Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court, Monday, May ...
Takeaways from Cohen’s pivotal testimony in Trump hush money trial
By Michael R. Sisak, Jill Colvin, Lindsay Whitehurst and Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

Cohen provided jurors with an insider’s account of payments to silence women’s claims of sexual encounters with Trump, saying the payments were directed by Trump to fend off damage to his 2016 White House bid.

