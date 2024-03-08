Israel-Hamas war cease-fire talks stall

Hamas said its delegation had left Cairo, where talks were being held. The outline for the cease-fire would have including a wide infusion of aid into Gaza.

A view of the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound during dusk, ahead of Ramadan, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

People pass by a fence with photographs of Israelis who are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

People pass by a fence with photographs of Israelis who are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

JERUSALEM — Hopes for reaching a cease-fire before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which starts in the coming days, appeared Thursday to have stalled. Hamas said its delegation had left Cairo, where talks were being held. The outline for the cease-fire would have including a wide infusion of aid into Gaza.

Meanwhile, in a meeting pressing Israel Ambassador Michael Herzog to provide access and security for more aid trucks, the U.S. international development director, Samantha Power, warned that blockaded Gaza “faced a real risk of famine,” her office said Thursday.

Israel accuses Hamas of commandeering some aid deliveries.

International mediators had hoped to alleviate some of the immediate crisis with a six-week cease-fire, which would have seen Hamas release some of the Israeli hostages it is holding, Israel release some Palestinian prisoners and aid groups be given access to to get a major influx of assistance into Gaza.

Hamas terrorists are believed to be holding around 100 hostages and the remains of 30 others captured during the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

Egyptian officials said Hamas has agreed to the main terms of such an agreement as a first stage but wants commitments that it will lead to an eventual more permanent cease-fire. They say Israel wants to confine the negotiations to the more limited agreement.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the negotiations with media. Both officials said mediators are still pressing the two parties to soften their positions.

Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha said Israel “refuses to commit to and give guarantees regarding the cease-fire, the return of the displaced, and withdrawal from the areas of its incursion.” But he said the talks were still ongoing and would resume next week. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Mediators had looked to Ramadan, which is expected to begin on Sunday, as an informal deadline for a deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly ruled out Hamas’ demands for an end to the war, saying Israel intends to resume the offensive after any cease-fire, expand it to the crowded southern city of Rafah and battle on until “total victory.” He has said military pressure will help bring about the release of the hostages.