109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Israel intelligence chief goes to Qatar for talks with Hamas over Gaza cease-fire

(L-R) Israel's domestic security agency 'Shin Bet' chief Ronen Bar, Mossad Director David Barne ...
(L-R) Israel's domestic security agency 'Shin Bet' chief Ronen Bar, Mossad Director David Barnea, and army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi talk as they arrive for a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day for the six million Jews killed during World War II, at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem on May 5, 2024. (Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
Israeli military vehicles maneuver during an operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Friday, ...
Israel conducts military operation in West Bank city of Jenin
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las ...
Trump lawyers seek to halt classified documents case
Police officers stand guard at the crime scene where police say two people were killed and thre ...
2 killed and 3 injured in July 4th attack in Huntington Beach, police say
FILE - Assembly line worker Lashunta Harris applies the Ford logo on a 2024 Ford F-150 truck be ...
US employers added a solid 206K jobs in June
By Fadwa Hodali and Fiona MacDonald Bloomberg News
July 5, 2024 - 1:12 pm
 

The head of Israel’s Mossad traveled to Qatar on Friday to try to finalize a cease-fire deal with Hamas, according to a person familiar with the matter.

David Barnea, who leads the Israeli external-intelligence agency, was meeting with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the person said, asking not to be named discussing private matters.

The development comes after Israel received a fresh proposal from Hamas that could lead to the release of some hostages held in Gaza and a pause in the war between the two sides, still raging after almost nine months.

It’s the clearest sign in weeks that a truce is possible after months of indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet discussed Hamas’ latest offer on Thursday. He then held a 30-minute call with President Joe Biden, whose administration proposed a three-part peace plan in late May.

A Hamas official, who asked not to be identified, said the terrorist group is sticking to long-standing demands, including the retreat of Israeli forces and the return of displaced civilians to their homes in Gaza. However, the new offer doesn’t insist on a full withdrawal of Israeli troops in the initial stage, Israel’s Channel 13 said.

Biden hasn’t been able to get an agreement on his plan, partly because Hamas insisted on the permanent departure of Israeli soldiers from Gaza.

Israel has resisted that, saying the military won’t end its campaign until Hamas is eradicated as a military and governing organization. Netanyahu has committed to the idea of a temporary cease-fire — perhaps lasting several weeks — as a way to release hostages seized on Oct. 7, when Hamas terrorists attacked the country’s south and triggered the conflict.

U.S. officials have said they hope a cease-fire could turn into a permanent halt in fighting. The war has caused turmoil in the wider Middle East and huge political divisions globally.

Qatar hosts many of Hamas’ political leaders and is a key mediator, along with the U.S. and Egypt, between the Iran-backed group and Israel.

Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the U.S., Canada and the European Union, killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostage during its Oct. 7 attack.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las ...
Trump lawyers seek to halt classified documents case
By Eric Tucker Associated Press

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump cited a Supreme Court ruling that said former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

FILE - Assembly line worker Lashunta Harris applies the Ford logo on a 2024 Ford F-150 truck be ...
US employers added a solid 206K jobs in June
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

The unemployment rate ticked up from 4 percent to 4.1 percent, a still-low number but the highest rate since November 2021.

Patrick Bertoletti, center, competes in the men's division in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July ho ...
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest winner announced
By Susan Haigh and Cedar Attanasio Associated Press

Patrick Bertoletti gobbled down 58 hot dogs to win the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, taking advantage of Joey Chestnut’s absence.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Blinken to push cease-fire plan in eighth urgent Mideast trip since Gaza war erupted
recommend 2
Blinken calls on Hamas to accept Gaza cease-fire plan
recommend 3
Blinken casts doubt on Israel-Hamas cease-fire prospects
recommend 4
Israel weighs Hamas’ latest response to Gaza cease-fire proposal
recommend 5
U.N. Security Council adopts a cease-fire resolution aimed at ending Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
recommend 6
Biden says no Gaza cease-fire deal soon, mediators work on gaps between Israel, Hamas