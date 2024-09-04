Netanyahu demands open-ended control of Gaza’s border with Egypt

The almost 11-month-old war has ignited hostilities on other Middle East fronts and become a divisive issue in the U.S. ahead of November’s elections.

SAUNDERS: Six hostages are murdered. Put the heat on Hamas, not Netanyahu

Brian Hook, former U.S. Special Representative for Iran and senior policy advisor to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Ron Dermer, former Israeli ambassador to the United States, speak during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands before a map during a press conference at the Government Press office in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Abir Sultan/Pool via AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures in front of a map during a press conference at the Government Press office in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Abir Sultan/Pool via AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a press conference at the Government Press office in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Abir Sultan/Pool via AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures in front of a map during a press conference at the Government Press office in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Abir Sultan/Pool via AP)

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel must keep open-ended control of Gaza’s border with Egypt, digging in on his stance on an issue that has threatened to derail cease-fire efforts.

Netanyahu’s comments came as the United States is developing a new proposal for a cease-fire and hostage release, hoping to break a long deadlock and bring an end to the nearly 11-month-old war.

Speaking to foreign journalists, Netanyahu repeated his stance that Israel must maintain its hold on the border to prevent Hamas from rearming by smuggling weapons into Gaza. He said it was a vital part of the war goal of ensuring Hamas cannot repeat its Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

“Gaza must be demilitarized, and this can only happen if the Philadelphi corridor remains under firm control,” he said, claiming Israeli troops had discovered dozens of tunnels under the border.

He said Israel would only consider withdrawing from the corridor when presented with an alternative force to police it.

“Bring me anyone who will actually show us … that they can actually prevent the recurrence” of smuggling, he said. “I don’t see that happening right now. And until that happens, we’re there.”

Netanyahu plans to attend the U.N. General Assembly in New York later this month to argue Israel’s case, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer said In an interview with Bloomberg TV. The almost 11-month-old war has ignited hostilities on other Middle East fronts and become a divisive issue in the U.S. ahead of November’s elections.

Families of remaining hostages have stepped up their demands that he agree to a deal after Hamas killed six hostages last week as Israeli troops appeared to be moving to rescue them.

Netanyahu pushed back against the pressure, saying his stance was necessary to “ensure Hamas doesn’t pose a threat to Israel.”

“I can understand the torment of families,” he said. “But the responsibility of leaders is not merely to share the sentiment, the emotion, but also to exercise judgment.”

Asked by journalists for a timeline on ending the war, he refused to give one. “How long can we do this? As long as it takes to achieve this victory. And I think we’re getting a lot closer,” he said.

Netanyahu repeatedly insisted holding the border would also pressure Hamas to release hostages.

At one point, he said the invasion of Rafah in May forced Hamas’ first release of hostages — which took place months earlier in November under a weeklong cease-fire deal.

He then said the deal was “the result of our invasion, the military pressure we put on them.”