112°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Israel orders Gaza City residents to leave as fighting escalates

Families and friends of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for their return as they begin a fo ...
Families and friends of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for their return as they begin a four-day march from Tel Aviv to the Prime Minister's house in Jerusalem, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
In this photograph released by the U.S. Navy, the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carr ...
In this photograph released by the U.S. Navy, the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is seen July 4, 2024, in the South China Sea. The Roosevelt is replacing the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Navy's campaign against attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting shipping in the Red Sea corridor over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. (Seaman Ryan Holloway/U.S. Navy, via AP)
In this photograph released by the U.S. Navy, an F/A-18 Super Hornet launches off the flight de ...
In this photograph released by the U.S. Navy, an F/A-18 Super Hornet launches off the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt on July 5, 2024, in the South China Sea. The Roosevelt is replacing the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Navy's campaign against attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting shipping in the Red Sea corridor over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. (Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez/U.S. Navy, via AP)
More Stories
Hikers navigate a trail near the Hetchy Hetchy Reservoir in July 2023. The National Park Servic ...
‘Just wrong and shameful’: Visitors slammed for trashing Yosemite with toilet paper
This undated photo provided by American Rounds shows a vending machine that sell ammunition in ...
Milk, eggs and now bullets for sale in grocery stores with ammo vending machine
Lawrence Cheng, whose family owns seven Wendy's locations south of Los Angeles, stands for a ph ...
California’s fast food workers now make $20 per hour. The response? Cut their hours
FILE - People walk past the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at the University of Pennsylvania in Phi ...
Iran encourages Gaza war protests in U.S. to stoke outrage and distrust, official says
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press
July 10, 2024 - 1:15 pm
 

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — The Israeli military urged all Palestinians to leave Gaza City and head south Wednesday, pressing ahead with a fresh offensive across the north, south and center of the embattled territory.

The stepped-up military activity came as U.S., Egyptian and Qatari mediators met with Israeli officials in the Qatari capital, Doha, for talks seeking a cease-fire deal with Gaza’s Hamas terrorist group in exchange for the release of dozens of Israeli hostages it is holding.

Israel says it is pursuing Hamas terrorists that are regrouping in various parts of Gaza nine months into the war.

In a visit Wednesday to central Gaza, Israel’s military chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, said forces were operating in different ways, in multiple parts of the territory “to carry out a very important mission: pressure. We will continue operating to bring home the hostages.”

Israel informed people in Gaza of the evacuation order by dropping leaflets urging “all those in Gaza City” to take two “safe routes” south to the area around the central town of Deir al-Balah. Gaza City, it said, will “remain a dangerous combat zone.”

The United Nations says about 300,000 Palestinians have remained in the north, with the bulk of those said to be in Gaza City. There was no immediate mass exodus from the city following Wednesday’s order.

The military, meanwhile, said it wrapped up an operation launched late last month in the Gaza City neighborhood of Shijaiyah, where it killed dozens of terrorists and destroyed eight underground tunnels.

In other developments:

— Hezbollah’s top leader Hassan Nasrallah said Wednesday that the Lebanese terrorist group will support Hamas in whatever decision the Palestinian group makes during negotiations with Israel for a cease-fire in Gaza. “What satisfies Hamas, satisfies us all,” Nasrallah said, adding that he’s made this point clear during regular meetings with Hamas officials.

— A slight majority of Israelis, 56 percent, supports ending the war in Gaza as part of a cease-fire deal that would free all hostages held by Hamas, according to a poll released Wednesday by the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem think-tank. The survey of 850 Israelis had a margin of error of 3.85 percent.

— A U.S. official says the head of the agency overseeing American foreign humanitarian and development aid will visit Israel on Thursday to address security concerns around aid workers and aid distribution in Gaza. The Israeli military said on Wednesday the United Nations, the main organization responsible for delivering aid in Gaza, must step up their ability to receive and distribute aid.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza City
recommend 2
Hamas clears the way for a possible cease-fire after dropping key demand, officials say
recommend 3
Israel’s army to pause daytime fighting on Gaza route to help flow of aid
recommend 4
Netanyahu won’t agree to deal that ends war in Gaza
recommend 5
U.N. Security Council adopts a cease-fire resolution aimed at ending Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
recommend 6
Israeli strike in Syria kills ex-bodyguard of Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader, official says