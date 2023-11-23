Israel reveals signs of Hamas activity at Gaza’s Shifa Hospital

Days after taking control of Gaza’s Shifa Hospital, the Israeli military has discovered what it says is an underground bunker accessible by a narrow tunnel.

Israeli soldiers show the media an underground tunnel found underneath Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Israel says that Hamas militants sought cover on the grounds of the hospital and used the tunnel for military purposes. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

This image taken from a video released by the Israeli Defense Forces, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, shows a bullet proof vest with a Hamas insignia that was found along with weapons the IDF says were found in a medical closet at the MRI center at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. (Israel Defense Forces via AP)

This image taken from a video released by the Israeli Defense Forces, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, shows a cache of weapons the IDF says were found in a closet at the MRI center at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. (Israel Defense Forces via AP)

In this image taken from a video released by the Israeli Defense Forces, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman, holds up a bullet proof vest with a Hamas insignia that was found along with weapons the IDF says were found in a medical closet at the MRI center at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. (Israel Defense Forces via AP)

JERUSALEM — Nearly a month ago, the Israeli military unveiled a detailed 3D model of Gaza’s Shifa Hospital showing a series of underground installations that it said was part of an elaborate Hamas command-and-control center under the territory’s largest health care facility.

Days after taking control of the hospital, the military has yet to unveil any infrastructure nearly as sprawling and developed as the purported center. But it has discovered what it says is an underground bunker accessible by a narrow tunnel and videos appearing to show Hamas terrorists dragging hostages through the hospital’s hallways.

Israel has also displayed a cache of weapons that it says soldiers found in their search of the hospital. The military says there will be much more to come.

Israeli military officials say those initial illustrations were “conceptual” and not meant to be taken literally. They have also promised many more discoveries as troops continue the painstaking task of scouring a complex spread out over more than 10 acres.

“It’s going to take time,” said Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, a military spokesman.

Gaza’s hospitals have played a central role in the dueling narratives surrounding the war.

Hospitals enjoy special protected status under the international laws of war. But they can lose that status if they are used for military purposes.

Israel has long claimed that Hamas uses hospitals, schools, mosques and residential neighborhoods as human shields. In particular, it says Hamas has hidden command centers and bunkers underneath the sprawling grounds of Shifa. The United States says its own intelligence corroborates those claims. Hamas denies the allegations.

Israel says other hospitals are similarly used for military purposes. It has ordered the evacuations of a number of Gaza hospitals, including Shifa, as it presses ahead with its ground operation against Hamas.

The Israeli military brought journalists, including an Associated Press correspondent, into Gaza on Wednesday to show them what it said was a Hamas military facility under Shifa. Soldiers unveiled what appeared to be a subterranean dormitory accessible by a heavily fortified underground tunnel that Israeli authorities say stretches for hundreds of yards. The military said the dormitory lay behind a blast-proof door with an opening meant to be used by Hamas snipers.

The quarters included an air conditioner, kitchen, bathroom and pair of metal cots in a room fashioned from rusty white tile.

The military has also released videos showing dozens of AK-47s, ammunition and other military equipment it said was found in the hospital’s MRI unit. Additionally, it said it discovered a Toyota pickup truck filled with weapons in a hospital garage. The vehicle appears to be the same type of truck used by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 incursion.

Military officials also released security-camera images of Hamas terrorists escorting what Israel said were two hostages — one from Thailand, the other from Nepal — who were seized in the Oct. 7 attack. One video showed a group of men forcefully dragging their hostage through the hospital’s main entrance and down a hallway. The other showed a group of men, including at least one gunman, pushing a motionless man on a stretcher in a hallway. Hospital workers could be seen in both videos looking on.

The videos had time stamps from the morning of Oct. 7, matching the time of the attack.

The military has also recovered the bodies of two Israeli hostages that it says were found near the hospital compound. Military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari showed journalists the stretcher where the Israeli military found one of the bodies.

Hagari said that Hamas terrorists killed the hostage, Cpl. Noa Marciano, inside Shifa after she was wounded in an Israeli airstrike on Nov. 9. He said they then left her body on a stretcher outside the hospital compound.

The army also released photos of what it said were two military jeeps stolen from the Israeli military. The photos showed the jeeps parked in the hospital complex on the morning of the attack.

“By now the truth is clear: Hamas wages war from hospitals, wages terror from hospitals,” Hagari said. “Everyone who cares about the future of humanity must condemn Hamas.”