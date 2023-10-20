89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Israel says Hamas has released 2 US hostages

The Associated Press
October 20, 2023 - 11:56 am
 
Updated October 20, 2023 - 12:50 pm
This photo provided by the Raanan family shows Natalie Raanan and her dog, Panda, in Chicago. ...
This photo provided by the Raanan family shows Natalie Raanan and her dog, Panda, in Chicago. The Israeli government said Hamas militants on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, freed two Americans -- Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie, who had been held hostage in Gaza since militants rampaged through Israel two weeks ago. The pair, who also hold Israeli citizenship, were the first hostages to be released of the roughly 200 abducted. (Courtesy of the Raanan family via AP)
This photo provided by the Raanan family shows Natalie Raanan and her father, Uri Raanan, in Me ...
This photo provided by the Raanan family shows Natalie Raanan and her father, Uri Raanan, in Mexico. The Israeli government said Hamas militants on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, freed two Americans -- Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie, who had been held hostage in Gaza since militants rampaged through Israel two weeks ago. The pair, who also hold Israeli citizenship, were the first hostages to be released of the roughly 200 abducted. (Courtesy of the Raanan family via AP)

JERUSALEM — Hamas militants on Friday freed two Americans, a mother and her teenage daughter, who had been held hostage in Gaza since militants rampaged through Israel two weeks ago, the Israeli government said.

The pair, who also hold Israeli citizenship, were the first hostages to be released. More than 200 are still being held.

The two Americans, Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie, were out of the Gaza Strip and in the hands of the Israeli military, an army spokesman said. Hamas said it was releasing them in an agreement with the Qatari government for humanitarian reasons.

Judith and Natalie Ranaan had been on a trip to southern Israel from their home in suburban Chicago to celebrate a Jewish holiday, family said. They had been staying at the kibbutz of Nahal Oz, near Gaza, when Hamas fighters took them and more than 200 others hostage.

Relatives of other captives welcomed the release and appealed for others to be freed.

“We call on world leaders and the international community to exert their full power in order to act for the release of all the hostages and missing,” the statement said.

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested after Sphere date ends with $57K missing
Woman arrested after Sphere date ends with $57K missing
2
New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder
New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder
3
CARTOON: Who finally won the Speaker of the House election
CARTOON: Who finally won the Speaker of the House election
4
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
5
A MrBeast-style video led this YouTuber to become a casino spokesperson
A MrBeast-style video led this YouTuber to become a casino spokesperson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Biden declares support for Israel, Ukraine vital for US security
By Chris Megerian and Seung Min Kim The Associated Press

President Joe Biden declared it is “vital for America’s national security” for Israel and Ukraine to succeed in their wars, making the case Thursday night for deepening U.S. involvement in a rare Oval Office address.

More stories
The fate of as many as 200 Israelis remains unknown
The fate of as many as 200 Israelis remains unknown
‘Brutal and unprovoked’: Nevada officials condemn attacks on Israel
‘Brutal and unprovoked’: Nevada officials condemn attacks on Israel
Live updates: Over 100 Israelis held captive in Gaza, Hamas says
Live updates: Over 100 Israelis held captive in Gaza, Hamas says
Death toll reaches 1,100 in Israel, Hamas war
Death toll reaches 1,100 in Israel, Hamas war
Israel kills top Hamas commander in Gaza airstrike
Israel kills top Hamas commander in Gaza airstrike
Israel kills Hamas commander; Gaza hospitals overwhelmed
Israel kills Hamas commander; Gaza hospitals overwhelmed