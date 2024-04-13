Israel says Iran launched a number of drones toward it

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said it would take several hours for the aircraft to arrive. He said Israel was prepared.

FILE--Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, speaks to the media in a tunnel that the military says Hamas militants used to attack the Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

JERUSALEM — The White House says it will provide unspecified support for Israel’s defense against an ongoing airborne attack from Iran.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a Saturday statement that “Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel.” She added: “The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran.”

Israeli aviation authorities say they are closing the country’s airspace to all flights as it braces for an Iranian drone attack.

The country’s airport authority said the closure would go into effect at 12:30 a.m. local time (2:30 p.m. PDT).

It said flights would be affected and advised travelers to check with their airlines for changes.

Iranian state television announced that Tehran had launched an attack toward Israel. Iraq’s state news agency quoted Transportation Minister Raqqa Saadawi as saying the country’s airspace was closed.

Before the attack was announced, a FlyDubai flight from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Tel Aviv, Israel, turned around as it was over Saudi Arabia, flight-tracking data showed.

The Israeli military says Iran has launched a number of drones toward Israel.

The army’s spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said it would take several hours for the aircraft to arrive. He said Israel was prepared. He spoke Saturday evening.

Israel has been on heightened alert since an airstrike last week killed two Iranian generals in Syria. Iran accused Israel of being behind the attack and vowed revenge. Israel has not commented on that attack.