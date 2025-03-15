63°F
Israel says it killed a Hezbollah member in a drone strike in south Lebanon

Smoke rises from inside an Israeli army position which was hit by Hezbollah fighters as seen from Tair Harfa village, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Trump orders strikes on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen and issues new warning
Hamas says it will only release American-Israeli hostage if ceasefire deal is implemented
Despite its best day in months, Wall Street suffers 4th losing week in row
Hamas says it will release a U.S.-Israeli hostage and 4 bodies
By Bassem Mroue The Associated Press
March 15, 2025 - 1:31 pm
 

BEIRUT — An Israeli drone strike hit a car in south Lebanon on Saturday, killing one person who the Israeli military said was a member of Hezbollah.

State-run National News Agency did not give further details about the strike in the village of Bourj el-Mlouk.

The airstrike was the latest in a wave of such attacks since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire went into effect in late November ending the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war.

The Israeli military said the Hezbollah member who was killed was active in the border village of Kfar Kila.

The strike came a day after Lebanon’s military court sentenced two people to prison terms for giving digital information to Israel.

Four judicial officials told The Associated Press on Saturday that one of those sentenced received a 15-year prison term while the other was sentenced to 10 years in jail. A third was set free for lack of evidence against him, the officials said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share information with the media.

The officials said the two scanned the cellular telephones network in wide areas of Beirut and its southern suburbs that is home to Hezbollah’s headquarters using sophisticated equipment.

The officials said the two, who were detained last year, also supplied Israel with about 1,500 photographs from Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Hamas says it will release a U.S.-Israeli hostage and 4 bodies
By Julia Frankel The Associated Press

The Israeli prime minister’s office cast doubt on the offer, accusing Hamas of trying to manipulate talks underway in Qatar on the next stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

USPS agrees to work with DOGE on reform, planning to cut 10K workers
The Associated Press

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy plans to cut 10,000 workers and billions of dollars from the U.S. Postal Service budget and he’ll do that working with Elon Musk ‘s Department of Government Efficiency, according to a letter sent to members of Congress.

Rat populations are surging as cities heat up
By Matt Simon for Grist

Rats are, in many ways, better adapted to cities than the humans that built them. While urbanites struggle with crowds, sparse parking spaces, and their upstairs neighbors stomping around at 4 a.m., rats are living their best lives.

