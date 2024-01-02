Israel says it will defend itself against genocide accusations

South Africa launched the case Friday at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, Netherlands.

Israeli soldiers lower the coffin of American-Israeli reserve solider Sgt. 1st Class Amichai Yisrael Yehoshua Oster into the grave during his funeral in the West Bank settlement of Karnei Shomron Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Oster, 24, was killed during the Israeli military's ground operation in the Gaza Strip while the army is battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Mourners gather in grief around the grave of American-Israeli reserve solider Sgt. 1st Class Amichai Yisrael Yehoshua Oster during his funeral in the West Bank settlement of Karnei Shomron Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Oster, 24, was killed during the Israeli military's ground operation in the Gaza Strip while the army is battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Mourners gather in grief around the grave of American-Israeli reserve solider Sgt. 1st Class Amichai Yisrael Yehoshua Oster during his funeral in the West Bank settlement of Karnei Shomron Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Oster, 24, was killed during the Israeli military's ground operation in the Gaza Strip while the army is battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli soldiers load a tank on a transport truck in a staging area at the Israeli-Gaza border in southern Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. The army said Monday that several thousand troops would be taken out of Gaza in the coming weeks. Some will head to bases for further training or rest, while many older reservists will go home. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Israeli soldiers store ammunition in a staging area at the Israeli-Gaza border in southern Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. The army said Monday that several thousand troops would be taken out of Gaza in the coming weeks. Some will head to bases for further training or rest, while many older reservists will go home. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Israeli soldiers store ammunition in a staging area at the Israeli-Gaza border in southern Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. The army said Monday that several thousand troops would be taken out of Gaza in the coming weeks. Some will head to bases for further training or rest, while many older reservists will go home. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel will defend itself before the United Nation’s top court against charges that it has engaged in genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, officials said Tuesday.

South Africa launched the case Friday at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, Netherlands, saying the Israeli military campaign targeting Hamas terrorists has resulted in enough death, destruction and humanitarian crisis in Gaza to meet the threshold of genocide under international law.

South Africa asked the court to order Israel to halt its attacks in Gaza.

The genocide charge strikes at the heart of Israel’s national identity. The country sees itself as a bulwark of security for Jews after the Holocaust killed 6 million Jews, and world support for Israel’s creation in Palestine in 1948 was deeply rooted in outrage over Nazi atrocities.

The convention against genocide was drawn up by world powers the same year in hopes of preventing similar atrocities.

Eylon Levy, an official in the Israeli prime minister’s office, accused South Africa of “giving political and legal cover” to Hamas after its Oct. 7 terrorist attack triggered Israel’s campaign.

“The state of Israel will appear before the International Court of Justice at the Hague to dispel South Africa’s absurd blood libel,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead with the war until Hamas is crushed and the more than 100 hostages still held by the terrorist group in Gaza are freed, which he has said could take several more months.

But Israel is under growing international pressure to scale back the offensive ahead of a visit to the region by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has urged Israel to do more to protect Palestinian civilians. On Monday, Israel said it was withdrawing thousands of troops from other areas.

Still, heavy fighting continued Tuesday in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Israel’s War Cabinet was to meet later Tuesday, Netanyahu’s office said. The agenda reportedly includes a discussion on postwar arrangements for Gaza.

Troops rotate out

The army said Monday that five brigades, or several thousand troops, would leave Gaza in the coming weeks. Still, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said it would be a mistake to think that Israel is planning on halting the war.

“The feeling that we will stop soon is incorrect,” he said Tuesday. “Without a clear victory, we will not be able to live in the Middle East.”

Israel has said it’s close to achieving operational control over most of northern Gaza, where ground troops have been battling terrorists for over two months. But Gallant said several thousand Hamas fighters are believed to still be in the north, and residents reported clashes in several parts of Gaza City, as well as in the nearby urban Jabaliya refugee camp.

Fierce fighting has continued in other areas of the Palestinian territory, especially the south, where many of Hamas’ terrorist forces remain intact and where most of Gaza’s population has fled.

Palestinians reported heavy airstrikes and artillery shelling in the southern city of Khan Younis and farming areas to the east.

Fighting was also underway in and around the built-up Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. The army issued evacuation orders to people living in parts of nearby Nuseirat camp. A strike Tuesday leveled a building in Nuseirat.

Genocide case

Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people, and 240 others were taken hostage.

Israel responded with an air, ground and sea offensive that has killed more than 21,900 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. The count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

The Israeli military says 173 soldiers have died since it launched its ground operation.

Israel says that more than 8,000 militants have been killed. It blames Hamas for the high civilian death toll, saying the terrorists embed within residential areas, including schools and hospitals.

In its case to the ICJ, South Africa accused Israel of “genocidal” acts that aim “to destroy Palestinians in Gaza.” It pointed to “indiscriminate use of force and forcible removal of inhabitants” as well as the Israeli siege. It argued that no attack on a state — even one “involving atrocity crimes” — can justify violations of the 1948 convention against genocide.

Israel, a signatory to the convention, angrily rejected the charge. “The Jewish people know more than any other what genocide is,” national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi told the Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot.

The case is likely to take years to reach a final judgment. But the court will likely rule within weeks on Pretoria’s request for interim orders known as provisional measures, including that Israel “immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza” and “take all reasonable measures” to prevent genocide. The provisional measures orders are considered binding but not always followed.

The case comes as Israel’s Supreme Court struck down a key component of Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul plan.

It’s unclear what concrete effects an ICJ ruling against Israel would have, but it would likely isolate the country politically and economically.

“Israel can’t afford to ignore this,” said Barak Medina, a law professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Shurafa reported from Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip. Magdy reported from Cairo.