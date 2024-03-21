74°F
Nation and World

Israel says it will invade Rafah no matter what the U.S. says

By Ethan Bronner Bloomberg News
March 21, 2024 - 12:06 pm
 
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, talks to Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, durin ...
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, talks to Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, during their meeting at Tahrir palace in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Brian Hook, former U.S. Special Representative for Iran and senior policy advisor to former Sec ...
Brian Hook, former U.S. Special Representative for Iran and senior policy advisor to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Ron Dermer, former Israeli ambassador to the United States, speak during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A top Israeli official said his country’s military is ultimately going to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah and defeat Hamas “even if the entire world turns on Israel, including the United States.”

“We are going to go in and finish this job, and anybody who doesn’t understand that doesn’t understand that the existential nerve of the Jews was touched” by the Oct. 7 attack when Hamas terrorists killed 1,200 and abducted 250, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer said on a U.S. podcast posted online Thursday.

A close confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Dermer is headed to Washington early next week to listen to concerns from the Biden administration that such an invasion would cause many more civilian casualties in Gaza.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the region pushing for a deal between Israel and Hamas that would lead to a six-week cease-fire and an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners along with a big increase in humanitarian aid to the more than 2 million Palestinians in the coastal strip.

Israel went to war in Gaza right after the Hamas terrorist attack and has killed more than 31,000, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, which doesn’t distinguish between fighters and civilians. Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union. Israel says it has killed 11,000 terrorists.

Dermer said the U.S. hasn’t categorically rejected any Israeli military operation in Rafah.

“They said without a credible way of moving a mass of people out of Rafah and surging humanitarian assistance to them they don’t see how this can be done effectively,” he said. “And we are saying we agree with you that we have to move the people out, we agree we have to get humanitarian assistance to them, and we believe we can do it.”

Dermer said he’s going to Washington to listen to U.S. ideas about what to do. There have been a number of disagreements between the U.S. and Israel over strategy during the more than five months of conflict, but they worked through them in the end, he said.

“Could you have a breach over Rafah? You could. We hope we don’t.”

Dermer argued that the Hamas battalions and top leaders thought to be in Rafah — along with possibly some 100 hostages — need to be defeated so that the Islamist terrorist group can be removed from power in Gaza. Until that happens, he said, other Gazans will be afraid to step forward as leaders for a post-war enclave.

