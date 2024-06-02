97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Israel seeks ‘governing alternative’ to Hamas before ending war

People take part in a Bring Hostages Home event in central London, Sunday, June 2, 2024, to dem ...
People take part in a Bring Hostages Home event in central London, Sunday, June 2, 2024, to demand the immediate release of Israeli hostages from Gaza. (Lucy North/PA via AP)
More Stories
People hold Israeli flags as they gather ahead of the annual Israel Day Parade on Fifth Avenue ...
Parade for Israel in NYC focuses on solidarity
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator yells as a New York City police officer detains her during a pro ...
34 taken into custody after pro-Palestinian protest at Brooklyn Museum, artwork damage reported
Lebanese men inspect a destroyed house that was hit on Friday night by an Israeli airstrike, ki ...
Hezbollah fighters shoot down an Israeli drone in Lebanon and fire rockets at an Israeli base
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the ...
Israel describes a permanent cease-fire in Gaza as a ‘nonstarter’
By Melanie Lidman The Associated Press
June 2, 2024 - 3:20 pm
 

JERUSALEM — Israel is looking into an alternative local governing body for Gaza, the defense minister said Sunday, proposing a future beyond Hamas but giving no idea who those challengers might be.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s comments came at a time of new uncertainty in the eight-month war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under growing pressure from many Israelis to accept a new cease-fire deal proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden, while far-right allies threaten to collapse his government if he does.

Gallant, part of Israel’s three-member War Cabinet who recently urged the government to have a detailed postwar plan for Gaza, said in a briefing that “we seek a governing alternative to Hamas. The framework for this includes isolating areas, removing Hamas operatives in these areas and bringing in other forces that will enable the formation of a governing alternative.”

That will achieve Israel’s goals of removing Hamas’ military and governing authority in Gaza and returning home the remaining hostages taken in the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack that sparked the war, Gallant said. He stressed that “we will not accept the rule of Hamas at any stage in any process aimed at ending the war.”

In response to questions, an Israeli defense official told The Associated Press that Gallant hopes to enable isolated, Hamas-free areas in Gaza to become “hubs of local government” and identify forces that can enable a longer-term formation of a government.

Israel is looking for “local non-hostile actors,” the official said, adding that Gallant believes that “Palestinians should be governing Palestinians.” Israel would facilitate surges of aid to the areas, and the local forces would be responsible for distributing it to strengthen their authority.

But that approach is challenging and has failed before, one expert said.

“I haven’t heard of any local players that are brave enough to present themselves as an alternative to Hamas,” said Michael Milshtein, an Israeli analyst of Palestinian affairs at Tel Aviv University and a former military intelligence officer.

Milshtein said Gallant’s “wishful thinking” would amount to a suicidal mission for any local leader. Hamas has threatened anyone cooperating with Israel’s government.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People hold Israeli flags as they gather ahead of the annual Israel Day Parade on Fifth Avenue ...
Parade for Israel in NYC focuses on solidarity
By Liset Cruz The Associated Press

Marchers chanted for the release of hostages in Gaza on Sunday at a New York City parade for Israel that drew thousands of people under heightened security.

University of California, Santa Cruz graduate students and other academic workers in the UAW 48 ...
Police arrest 80 at Israel-Hamas war protest at UC Santa Cruz
By Kathy McCormack The Associated Press

Police in riot gear surrounded protesters at the University of California, Santa Cruz, to remove an encampment where pro-Palestinian demonstrations have blocked the main entrance to the campus.

Kristin Peterson tries to cool off with a cold bandana at Sonrise Homeless Navigation Center in ...
2023 set a record for heat deaths. 2024 could be even deadlier
By Seth Borenstein, Mary Katherine Wildeman and Anita Snow The Associated Press

The death certificates of more than 2,300 people who died in the US last summer mention the effects of excessive heat, the highest number in 45 years of records.

People react to the guilty verdict announced against former President Donald Trump outside Manh ...
Can Donald Trump be elected president as a convicted felon?
By David G. Savage Los Angeles Times

Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes. Here’s a look at the unprecedented legal questions Trump’s situation presents.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Member of Israel’s War Cabinet says he’ll quit the government June 8 unless there’s a new war plan
recommend 2
Israeli forces seize Rafah crossing in Gaza
recommend 3
Scuffles erupt between police, protesters demanding return of Israeli hostages
recommend 4
Israel describes a permanent cease-fire in Gaza as a ‘nonstarter’
recommend 5
Netanyahu seen as secure, even if his war cabinet isn’t
recommend 6
US says Rafah offensive would jeopardize cease-fire talks as Biden threatens to halt more Israel aid