Israel sees progress in Lebanon truce talks despite hurdles

Israel said headway was being made in U.S.-mediated efforts to achieve a cease-fire in Lebanon.

Man banned from Yellowstone for something many visitors do

Brian Hook, former U.S. Special Representative for Iran and senior policy advisor to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Ron Dermer, former Israeli ambassador to the United States, speak during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

File - In this Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, Gideon Saar, attends the swearing-in of the new Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

Israel said headway was being made in U.S.-mediated efforts to achieve a cease-fire in Lebanon, but that it still needed guarantees on resuming military operations if there are any infractions by Hezbollah.

“There is a certain progress. We are working with the Americans on the issue,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told reporters on Monday. Russia could help with the enforcement of such a deal, he added.

Saar also downplayed a looming U.S. deadline for increased aid to Gaza, saying he was confident “the issue would be solved.”

Cross-border fighting with Hezbollah in Lebanon has intensified in recent weeks.

Israel’s military said at least 190 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel on Monday. At least 90 rockets were fired toward Haifa, one of the largest barrages toward the northern port city since the war began last year, according to Israeli media. Israel’s rescue services said four people were wounded in the area around Haifa, and another person earlier in the day.

Israel’s military said most of the rockets were intercepted.

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday called for an immediate cease-fire along the Lebanon-Israel border. Saudi Arabia on Monday hosted a summit over the ongoing Mideast wars.

Hezbollah says it is reacting to Israel’s military operations in Gaza against Hamas, which attacked Israel more than a year ago. Both Hezbollah and Hamas are designated as terrorist groups by the United States.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer was meeting Monday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the State Department said. He also met White House senior advisers Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk at the White House, according to a U.S. official. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Dermer is also expected to meet on Tuesday with national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Dermer is also expected to meet with Trump officials during his time in the U.S.

Dermer is a close confidant of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and last week traveled to Russia as part of cease-fire efforts, said an official familiar with the matter.

The official said Dermer is trying to rally Russian support for enforcing a cease-fire by helping ensure that Iran will no longer smuggle weapons to Hezbollah through Syria.