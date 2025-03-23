78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Israel strikes Gaza hospital as it targets Hamas

Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Sunda ...
Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
More Stories
FILE - From left, Yael and Adi Alexander, parents of Eden Alexander, who was abducted and broug ...
Father of the last living American hostage in Gaza hopes Trump can bring his son home
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon ...
Israel fires on Lebanon after rocket attack
Crime scene technicians look over the Young Park parking lot after a mass shooting overnight, S ...
3 killed, 15 injured in shooting at a park in New Mexico
FILE - Pope Francis waves as he arrives for his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at ...
Pope Francis to be released from the hospital Sunday, doctors say
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press
March 23, 2025 - 4:03 pm
 

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israel’s military struck the largest hospital in southern Gaza on Sunday night, killing one person, wounding others and causing a large fire, the territory’s Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

The strike hit the surgical building of Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis, the ministry said.

Israel’s military confirmed the strike on the hospital, saying it hit a Hamas fighter operating there. Israel blames civilian deaths on Hamas because it operates in densely populated areas.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have now been killed in the war, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said earlier Sunday. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count.

Hamas said Salah Bardawil, a well-known member of its political bureau, was killed in a strike in Muwasi that also killed his wife. Israel’s military confirmed it.

The ceasefire that took hold in January paused more than a year of fighting ignited by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack into Israel that killed some 1,200 people.

In the latest ceasefire’s first phase, 25 Israeli hostages and the bodies of eight others were released in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Israeli forces allowed hundreds of thousands of people to return home and there was a surge in humanitarian aid.

The sides were supposed to begin negotiations in early February on the ceasefire’s next phase, but those talks never began.

Israel’s unrest over Gaza and political issues grew Sunday, with anger at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as his government voted to express no confidence in the attorney general, seen by many as a check on the power of his coalition.

“I’m worried for the future of this country. And I think it has to stop. We have to change direction,” said Avital Halperin, one of hundreds of protesters outside Netanyahu’s office. Police said three were arrested.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon ...
Israel fires on Lebanon after rocket attack
By Bassem Mroue and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

Israel struck Lebanon in retaliation for rockets targeting Israel, killing six people, in the heaviest exchange of fire since its ceasefire with Hezbollah almost four months ago.

Crime scene technicians look over the Young Park parking lot after a mass shooting overnight, S ...
3 killed, 15 injured in shooting at a park in New Mexico
By Julie Carr Smyth Associated Press

Three people died and 15 others were injured after an altercation broke out Friday at a park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, police said Saturday.

In this image made from a video released by the Israeli Government Press Office, Prime Minister ...
Israel threatens to annex land in Gaza unless hostages freed
By Alisa Odenheimer Bloomberg News

Israel Katz’s comments on Friday came days after renewed Israeli airstrikes on Gaza — as well as the country moving more troops into the Palestinian territory.

Buildings destroyed during the Israeli air and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip as seen from ...
Israeli strikes across Gaza hit multiple homes
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Hamas fired three rockets at Israel on Thursday, in the first such attack since Israel broke their ceasefire.

President Donald Trump arrives at the annual St. Patrick's Day luncheon at the Capitol in Washi ...
Trump signs executive order calling for dismantling of Education Department
By COLLIN BINKLEY and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday calling for the dismantling of the U.S. Education Department, advancing a campaign promise to take apart an agency that’s been a longtime target of conservatives.

This undated booking photo released by the U.S. Attorney Office of Los Angeles shows Eugene Hen ...
Authorities apprehend LA gang leader suspected of murder, human trafficking
The Associated Press

U.S. authorities a took longtime leader of a LA street gang who investigators say ran a “mafia-like” criminal enterprise that included murder, human trafficking and extortion while he also worked as an entertainment entrepreneur into custody, officials said.

A Tesla Cybertruck is on display at the Tesla showroom in Buena Park, Calif., Dec. 3, 2023. (AP ...
In latest blow to Tesla, regulators recall nearly all Cybertrucks
By Matt Ott The Associated Press

U.S. safety regulators on Thursday recalled virtually all Cybertrucks on the road, the eighth recall of the Tesla-made vehicles since deliveries to customers began just over a year ago.

MORE STORIES