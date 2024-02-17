Israel strikes Lebanon, kills top Hezbollah terrorists

Israel’s military said it killed a senior commander with the terrorist Hezbollah group’s elite Radwan Force, along with two other Hezbollah operatives.

Smoke rises following an Israel military bombardment in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Civil defence and rescue workers remove rubbles from a building that was attacked Wednesday night by an Israeli airstrike, in Nabatiyeh town, south Lebanon, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The airstrike killed and injured several people and child, Lebanon's state news agency reported.(AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

NABATIYEH, Lebanon — In cross-border exchanges with Lebanon, Israel’s military said it killed a senior commander with the terrorist Hezbollah group’s elite Radwan Force, Ali Dibs, who it says played a role in an attack inside Israel last year that unnerved Israelis, as well as other attacks directed at Israel over the past four months. It said Dibs was killed Wednesday along with his deputy Hassan Ibrahim Issa, as well as another Hezbollah operative, in a strike in the southern city of Nabatiyeh.

Hezbollah confirmed three of its fighters were killed and released photos of Dibs and Issa without giving information about their roles in the group. A Lebanese security official said Dibs escaped a drone strike in Nabatiyeh last week. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate for Wednesday’s strikes, which hit Nabatiyeh and a village in southern Lebanon, just hours after projectiles from Lebanon killed an Israeli soldier.

On Thursday evening, Hezbollah said it carried out its “initial response” by firing “tens of Katyusha rockets” on the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona. There was no immediate word on casualties from the town, where most residents have joined the tens of thousands who have fled the area since the fighting began in October. More Israeli strikes were reported in south Lebanon on Thursday.

The Israeli military said Thursday’s strikes targeted Hezbollah infrastructure and launch posts. Lebanese state media said Israel’s air force carried out strikes near the border towns of Labbouneh, Wadi Slouqi, Majdal Selm and Houla, according to the Lebanese state-run National News Agency, or NNA.

The Israeli army would continue to respond to Hezbollah’s regular attacks, said spokesperson Avi Hyman from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. “Our message to Hezbollah has and always will be: Don’t try us.”

The U.N. peacekeeping force deployed along the Lebanon-Israel border, known as UNIFIL, expressed concerns over the latest “exchanges of fire,” and urged all sides involved to halt hostilities to prevent further escalation.

Earlier on Wednesday, the fire from Lebanon struck the northern Israeli town of Safed, killing a female Israeli soldier and wounding eight others, all soldiers, according to the Israeli military.

Hezbollah did not claim the strike in Safed.