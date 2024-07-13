Israel targets long-hidden Hamas terrorist commander in Gaza airstrike

Hamas rejected the claim that Mohammed Dief was in the area, and the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said the attack killed at least 90 people.

Family members and supporters of the hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza complete the final leg of a four-day march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to demand the immediate release of all hostages, outside the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Palestinians inspect the damage at a site hit by an Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 13, 2024. Israel said it targeted Hamas’ shadowy military commander in a massive strike Saturday in the crowded southern Gaza Strip that killed at least 71 people, according to local health officials. Hamas immediately rejected the claim that Mohammed Deif was in the area. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Israel said it targeted Hamas’ shadowy terrorist commander in a strike Saturday in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “there still isn’t absolute certainty” that Mohammed Deif and a second Hamas commander, Rafa Salama, were killed.

Hamas rejected the claim that Dief was in the area, and the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said the attack killed at least 90 people.

Deif and Hamas’ top official in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, are believed by Israel to be the chief architects of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack that killed some 1,200 people in southern Israel and triggered the Israel-Hamas war. Not seen in public for years, Deif has long topped Israel’s most-wanted list and is believed to have escaped multiple Israeli attempts to kill him. On Oct. 7, Hamas issued a rare voice recording of Deif announcing the “Al Aqsa Flood” operation.

Deif has been in hiding for more than two decades and is believed to be paralyzed. One of the only known images of him is a 30-year-old ID photo released by Israel. Even in Gaza, only a handful of people would recognize him.

The strike came at a delicate time in cease-fire efforts. Deif’s death would hand Israel a major victory and Hamas a painful psychological blow. It also could give Netanyahu a possible opening. Again on Saturday, the prime minister said Israel will not end the war until Hamas’ military capabilities are destroyed. Deif’s death would be a significant step in that direction.

All Hamas leaders are marked for death and “we will reach them all,” Netanyahu said. He added that no hostages had been nearby when the strike occurred.

The U.S.-backed proposal calls for an initial cease-fire with a limited hostage release and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza’s populated areas. At the same time, the two sides will negotiate terms of the second phase, which is supposed to bring a full hostage release in return for a permanent cease-fire and complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Netanyahu said he wasn’t moving from the U.S.-backed proposal but listed conditions: Israel’s right to continue the war until its goals are achieved, the return of as many hostages as possible in the deal’s first stage, no return of Hamas fighters to northern Gaza and the prevention of arms smuggling.