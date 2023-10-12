Israel tells Gaza City residents to evacuate ‘for their own safety’

The directive, which could signal an impending ground offensive, said Hamas militants were hiding in tunnels under the city.

Israeli tanks head towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel on Thursday, Oct.12, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Mourners react beside the body of Mapal Adam, during her funeral in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Adam was killed by Hamas militants on Saturday as they carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack that killed over 1,000 Israelis. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali2

Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building leveled in an Israeli airstrike, Al Shati Refugee Camp Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Israel's retaliation has escalated after Gaza's militant Hamas rulers launched an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 1,200 Israelis and taking captive dozens. Heavy Israeli airstrikes on the enclave has killed over 1,200 Palestinians. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building leveled in an Israeli airstrike, Al Shati Refugee Camp Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Israel's retaliation has escalated after Gaza's militant Hamas rulers launched an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 1,200 Israelis and taking captive dozens. Heavy Israeli airstrikes on the enclave has killed over 1,200 Palestinians. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is embraced by Lior Gelbaum, right, 24, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, and her boyfriend Klil Valiano, left, Thursday Oct. 12, 2023, in Tel Aviv, at a donation center for victims of the Hamas attacks. The pair, who both survived the rave party that was attacked on the morning of Oct. 7, are now volunteering at the donation center. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, pool)

Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Abraham Cohen at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference Thursday Oct. 12, 2023, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, pool)

JERUSALEM — Israel’s military on Friday directed the hundreds of thousands of residents in Gaza City to evacuate “for their own safety and protection,” ahead of a feared Israeli ground offensive.

The directive, which came on the seventh day of the war after a deadly Hamas attack, directs residents to flee deeper south into the Gaza Strip, a narrow coastal territory.

Israel’s directive charged that Hamas terrorists were hiding in tunnels under the city.

Meanwhiile, airstrikes continued and Israel’s military said Thursday its complete siege of the territory would remain in place until Hamas terrorists free some 150 hostages taken during a grisly weekend incursion.

A visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, along with shipments of U.S. weapons, offered a powerful green light to Israel to drive ahead with its retaliation in Gaza after Hamas’ deadly attack on civilians and soldiers.

“Not a single electricity switch will be flipped on, not a single faucet will be turned on and not a single fuel truck will enter until the Israeli hostages are returned home,” Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said on social media.

Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas — which is considered a terrorist organization by the United States — seized control of the territory in 2007. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since then.

Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli military spokesman, told reporters Thursday that forces “are preparing for a ground maneuver” should political leaders order one.

Blinken visited Israel on Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli citizens. He was joined by the deputy special representative for hostage affairs, Steve Gillen, who will stay in Israel to support the efforts to free the hostages.

Blinken said Americans would continue pushing regional countries for safe passage in and out of Gaza, which could help the hundreds of American civilians trapped in the blockaded enclave.

U.S. officials estimate 160,000-170,000 Americans are in Israel, as residents, tourists or in some other capacity.

An estimated 500 to 600 American citizens are in Gaza, including people who have been working as humanitarian workers or visiting relatives.

The U.S. government is arranging for at least four charter flights a day out of Israel, according to people familiar with the planning.

The State Department said it expects to facilitate the departure of thousands of U.S. citizens per week from Israel. The overall security situation, availability and reliability of commercial transportation, and U.S. citizen demand will all influence the duration of this departure assistance.

The department asked U.S. citizens in need of evacuation assistance to complete the crisis intake form at travel.state.gov.

There are still some commercial carriers flying in and out of Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport, and ground routes are open to leave Israel.

White House officials, however, have voiced concern that those options may not be feasible or affordable for some Americans in Israel who want to leave.

Austin to follow Blinken

In a deliberate show of support for Israel, a U.S. official confirmed that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to visit on Friday, following Thursday’s visit by Blinken.

Austin is expected to meet with Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to determine what additional military aid is needed in the war with Hamas, said the U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive travel details.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Thursday, Austin said the U.S. is “working urgently to get Israel what it needs to defend itself, including munitions and our Iron Dome interceptors.”

The White House confirmed that the death toll in the fighting now includes at least 27 Americans, while 14 more U.S. citizens in Israel remain unaccounted for.

The White House has said a “handful” of Americans are among the dozens of people that Hamas took hostage.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who joined in from Air Force Two while en route to Las Vegas, met on Thursday with senior administration officials to discuss efforts to safeguard the U.S., including Jewish, Arab and Muslim communities, following the Hamas attacks in Israel.

Biden administration officials have been speaking with lawmakers about the contours of a supplemental aid package as it continues to determine Israel’s needs.

Some key Republicans, including House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, have advocated for a larger package that would lump in funding for Ukraine, Taiwan and border security along with Israel aid, and the White House has started to prepare such a package, according to an official familiar with the deliberations.

The person was granted anonymity to speak about private conversations, and no final decisions have been made on a supplemental package.

The White House has indicated that it will send the new request to lawmakers next week when both chambers are back in Washington. Its legislative affairs staff is set to brief senators on Friday afternoon about “ongoing national security needs,” according to another official granted anonymity to confirm a private meeting.

Israel: 1,500 Hamas terrorists dead

Hamas’ assault on Saturday killed more than 1,300 people in Israel, including 247 soldiers — a toll unseen in Israel for decades — and the ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed more than 1,530 people in Gaza, according to authorities on both sides.

Israel says roughly 1,500 Hamas terrorists were killed inside Israel, and that hundreds of the dead in Gaza are Hamas members. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.

As Israel pounds Gaza from the air, Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel. Amid concerns that the fighting could spread in the region, Syrian state media reported that Israeli airstrikes on Thursday put two Syrian international airports out of service.

Israel is leveling whole neighborhoods, rather than just individual buildings. Hecht, the military spokesman, said targeting decisions were based on intelligence on locations being used by Hamas and that civilians were warned.

“Right now, we are focused on taking out their senior leadership,” Hecht said. The military said strikes have hit Hamas’ elite Nukhba forces, including command centers used by the terrorists in Saturday’s attack, and the home of a senior Hamas naval operative used to store weapons.

Funerals continued around Israel. Struggling to speak as they sobbed, families of French-Israeli citizens missing since the attack appealed Thursday for information.

“We don’t know if she is dead, if she is in Gaza. We don’t know anything. We haven’t heard anything,” Doron Journo, whose 24-year-old daughter, Karin Journo, disappeared Saturday, said at a news conference in Tel Aviv.

Brewing anger over Israeli military and intelligence failures in the surprise attack is being directed at Netanyahu’s government.

Israel’s public diplomacy minister quit, the first fissure in Netanyahu’s government since the onslaught.

Meanwhile, Blinken’s visit underscored American backing for Israel’s retaliation.

“You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourselves, but as long as America exists, you will never have to,” Blinken said after meeting with Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.