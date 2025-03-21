73°F
Nation and World

Israel threatens to annex land in Gaza unless hostages freed

In this image made from a video released by the Israeli Government Press Office, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Israeli Government Press Office via AP)
FILE - Ronen Bar, chief of Israel's domestic Shin Bet security agency, attends a ceremony marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and victims of attacks at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl military cemetery, May 13, 2024. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool photo via AP, File)
By Alisa Odenheimer Bloomberg News
March 21, 2025 - 2:06 pm
 

Israel will permanently annex land in Gaza if Hamas continues to refuse to free hostages, its defense minister said.

Israel Katz’s comments on Friday came days after renewed Israeli airstrikes on Gaza — as well as the country moving more troops into the Palestinian territory. Those moves signaled the breakdown of a ceasefire that had been in place since mid-January.

Also on Friday, Israel’s high court temporarily suspended the cabinet’s decision a day earlier to oust Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet intelligence agency. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to fire Bar sparked protests, with thousands of Israelis taking to the streets claiming the government is trying to weaken checks and balances on its actions.

The government may challenge the court ruling.

Large protests are planned for Saturday evening and Sunday in Tel Aviv. The Business Forum, a group of 200 large companies, threatened to bring the economy to a standstill if the government doesn’t respect the court order.

An organization representing technology companies and venture capital funds said it may strike. And the Histadrut, a labor federation, said the government should act in accordance with the court ruling.

Katz, the defense minister, said he instructed the Israeli military to seize territory in Gaza and order civilians to move out of certain areas if the hostages aren’t freed. He didn’t give a deadline.

“The more Hamas continues its refusal to release the hostages, the more territory it will lose to Israel,” Katz said.

Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and many other countries, still holds 59 hostages, of who Israel believes fewer than 25 are alive. Talks between the warring sides — mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. — have broken down in recent weeks.

Israel insists that Hamas must disarm and step down from power in Gaza. The terrorist group has shown no willingness to lay down its arms.

A poll published by Maariv, an Israeli newspaper, suggested 38 percent of respondents favored annexing land in the Gaza Strip if the captives are not released.

Hamas-led terrorists invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostage. Israel’s subsequent retaliatory offensive has killed more than 48,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

Katz also pledged to intensify strikes on Hamas from the air, sea and land and to expand the ground operation until Hamas is defeated.

