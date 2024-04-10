76°F
Israel threatens to attack Iran directly if Tehran launches assault

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leads an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of Ramadan, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers his sermon during an Eid al-Fitr prayer ceremony marking the end of Ramadan, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leads an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of Ramadan, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, right, leaves after the opening of the new Iranian consulate building in Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
By Jack Jeffery The Associated Press
April 10, 2024 - 11:33 am
 

JERUSALEM — Israel’s foreign minister threatened Wednesday that his country’s forces would strike Iran directly if the Islamic Republic launched an attack from its territory against Israel.

His comments came amid heightened tensions between the rival powers following the killings of Iranian generals in a blast at the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month.

“If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack in Iran,” Israel Katz said in a post on X in both Farsi and Hebrew.

Earlier Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reiterated a promise to retaliate against Israel over the attack on its consulate in Damascus.

Iran has long vowed to destroy Israel.

Tehran holds Israel responsible for the strike that leveled the building, killing 12 people. Israel has not acknowledged its involvement, though it has been bracing for an Iranian response to the attack.

The strike killed Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior figure in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard who led the group’s elite Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria until 2016. The 11 others who died included six Revolutionary Guard members, four Syrians and a Hezbollah terrorist.

Khamenei made the remarks at a prayer ceremony celebrating the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, saying the strike on its consular was akin to an attack on Iranian territory.

“When they attacked our consulate area, it was like they attacked our territory,” Khamenei said, in remarks broadcast by Iranian state TV. “The evil regime must be punished, and it will be punished.”

Neither Katz nor the Ayatollah elaborated on the way they would retaliate.

Khamenei also criticized the West, particularly the U.S. and Britain, for supporting Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

“It was expected they (would) prevent (Israel) in this disaster. They did not. They did not fulfil their duties, the Western governments,” he said.

