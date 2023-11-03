Israel tightens encirclement of Gaza City; Blinken presses for pause

Israel said its forces were in “face to face” battles with terrorists, calling in airstrikes and shelling and inflicting heavy losses on Hamas terrorists.

An Israeli reservist soldier, left, inspects the damage to his mother's house, a day after the house was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Israeli soldiers lower the coffin of late Israeli Staff Sergeant Shay Arvas at the Holon military cemetery, outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Sergeant Arvas, 20, was killed on Oct 31, during IDF's ground operation in Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israel’s prime minister on Friday to press American calls for a humanitarian pause in the fighting in Gaza, even as fears grew that the conflict could widen, with Israel warning that it was on high alert for attacks on its border with Lebanon.

Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City, the focus of their campaign to crush the enclave’s ruling Hamas terrorists, who launched a brutal attack on Israeli communities that started the war.

But ever since the Oct. 7 assault that killed more than 1,400 Israelis, there have been concerns the conflict could ignite fighting on other fronts, and Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorist group repeatedly have traded fire along the border. Tensions escalated further ahead of a speech planned for later Friday by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Those would be his first public comments since the Hamas attack.

Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy like Hamas, attacked Israeli military positions in northern Israel with drones, mortar fire and suicide drones on Thursday. The Israeli military said it retaliated with warplanes and helicopter gunships. Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said civilians were wounded in the Hezbollah attacks.

“We are in a high state of readiness in the north, in a very high state of alert, to respond to any event today and in coming days,” he said.

Since Israel’s war with Hamas began, Hezbollah has taken calculated steps to keep Israel’s military busy on the country’s border with Lebanon but so far has done nothing to ignite an all-out war. Fears are growing, however, that the war could escalate into a regional conflict.

Military officials said Israeli forces have now completely surrounded Gaza City, a densely packed cluster of neighborhoods that Israel says is the center of Hamas military infrastructure and includes a vast network of underground tunnels, bunkers and command centers.

Israeli forces are “fighting in a built-up, dense, complex area,” said the military’s chief of staff, Herzi Halevy.

Hagari, the military spokesperson, said Israeli forces were in “face to face” battles with terrorists, calling in airstrikes and shelling when needed. He said they were inflicting heavy losses on Hamas fighters and destroying their infrastructure with engineering equipment.

Hamas’ terrorist wing said early Friday that its fighters battled Israeli troops in several areas in Gaza and claimed they killed four soldiers on the northern edge of the city of Beit Lahiya. It also claimed to have destroyed several tanks with locally made anti-tank rockets.

Neither the reports from Israel nor Hamas could be independently verified.

Blinken’s latest trip

This is Blinken’s third trip to Israel since the war began, and he also plans to visit Amman, Jordan. It follows President Joe Biden’s suggestion for a humanitarian “pause” in the fighting. The aim would be to let in aid for Palestinians and let out more Palestinians who hold foreign passports and wounded.

Around 800 people left Gaza over the past two days — the first time people departed the besieged territory other than four hostages released by Hamas and another rescued by Israeli forces.

Blinken first held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu behind closed doors before starting wider discussions with the leader and his War Cabinet.

Israel has not openly responded to Biden’s suggestion. But Netanyahu, who has previously ruled out a cease-fire, said Thursday: “We are advancing. … Nothing will stop us.” He vowed to destroy Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip.

The U.S. has pledged unwavering support for Israel. Before Blinken departed, the U.S. State Department reiterated American “support for Israel’s right to defend itself.”

At the same time, Blinken was expected to stress the importance of protecting civilians and push for more aid amid growing alarm over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza — even though the administration has yet to offer any criticism of Israel for the strikes that have killed thousands of civilians there.

Blinken is also expected to press Israel to rein in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank committed by Jewish settlers. In the West Bank overnight, Israeli forces killed seven Palestinians in different places and arrested many more, according to the Israeli military and Palestinian health officials.

The Gaza Health Ministry, an arm of Hamas, says more than 9,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza so far. The health ministry doesn’t provide a breakdown between civilians and terrorist fighters, and Hamas terrorists operate among civilians, putting Palestinian women and children at greater risk.

Hamas also took some 240 people hostage from Israel on Oct. 7, greatly complicating negotiations for a cease-fire. Some 5,400 people have been injured in Israel, and 24 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the start of the ground operation.

Israel has allowed more than 260 trucks carrying food and medicine into Gaza, but aid workers say it’s not nearly enough. Israeli authorities have refused to allow fuel in, saying Hamas is hoarding fuel for military use and would steal new supplies. NBC News reported Wednesday that Hamas has hoarded a stockpile of 200,000 gallons of fuel for rockets and power for its tunnel network, even as Palestinian hospitals run out of fuel to power life-saving surgeries and treatments.

Hamas has continued to fire rockets into Israel as fighting in Gaza has escalated.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. was not advocating for a general cease-fire but a “temporary, localized” pause.

Associated Press writers Matthew Lee in Tel Aviv and Julia Frankel in Jerusalem contributed to this report. Mroue reported from Beirut, Rising from Bangkok.