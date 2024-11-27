57°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Israel to appeal ICC arrest warrants over war in Gaza

In this screen grab image from video provided by the Israeli Government Press Office, Israeli P ...
In this screen grab image from video provided by the Israeli Government Press Office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a televised statement Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Jerusalem. (Israeli Government Press Office via AP)
An Israeli soldier walks past a tank in an area near the Israeli-Lebanese border, as seen from ...
An Israeli soldier walks past a tank in an area near the Israeli-Lebanese border, as seen from northern Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A rocket, fired from Lebanon during the night hours before the start of the ceasefire, sits wed ...
A rocket, fired from Lebanon during the night hours before the start of the ceasefire, sits wedged in the ground next to a damaged car in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Israel soldiers walk next to a damaged animal farm hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon in Avivim ...
Israel soldiers walk next to a damaged animal farm hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon in Avivim, northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Damage is seen at an animal farm hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon in Avivim, northern Israel, ...
Damage is seen at an animal farm hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon in Avivim, northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
More Stories
Customers shop at a grocery store in Chicago, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
What stores are open on Thanksgiving?
Smoke rises between buildings hit in Israeli airstrikes in Hosh neighbourhood, in Tyre, south L ...
Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire to end nearly 14 months of fighting
Donna Cooper holds up a dosage of Wegovy, a drug used for weight loss, at her home, March 1, 20 ...
Biden proposes Medicare and Medicaid cover costly weight-loss drugs
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at meeting of the House GOP conference, Nov. 13, 2024, in W ...
Trump threatens sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada on first day in office
By Josef Federman The Associated Press
November 27, 2024 - 10:21 am
 

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says Israel plans to appeal the International Criminal Court’s recent decision to issue arrest warrants against him and his former defense minister over alleged crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The court last week issued the arrest warrants, accusing Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of war crimes for actions during Israel’s war in Gaza.

Both men have condemned the decision and accused the court of anti-Israeli bias and undermining Israel’s right to self-defense.

Netanyahu said he discussed the matter Wednesday with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who is leading an effort in Congress to impose sanctions against the court and countries cooperating with it.

Netanyahu’s office said Israel also informed the ICC on Wednesday of “its intention to appeal to the court along with a demand to delay implementation of the arrest warrants.” It said the appeal would argue the warrants lacked any “legal or factual basis.”

Israel and the United States are not members of the ICC, and the court does not have jurisdiction to make arrests on Israeli territory. But both men could be subject to arrest if they enter any of the court’s member states, which include allies like the United Kingdom, France and Italy.

France said Wednesday that it intends to continue to work in close collaboration with Netanyahu, despite the arrest warrant issued for him by the world’s top war crimes court.

Prime Minister Michel Barnier told parliament this week that France would “rigorously” respect its obligations under international law, a position echoed again by France’s foreign minister in a broadcast interview Wednesday morning.

But in a subsequent written statement, the French Foreign Ministry argued that Netanyahu and others affected benefit from immunity because Israel is not a member of the court. The ministry said this would be “taken into consideration if the ICC was to ask us for their arrest and handing over.”

Its statement cited “the historic friendship that links France and Israel” and described them as “two democracies committed to the rule of law and respect for professional and independent justice.”

Meanwhile, Hamas says it’s ready to cooperate with any effort to bring about a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, after Israel and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah reached a truce to end months of fighting.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Customers shop at a grocery store in Chicago, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
What stores are open on Thanksgiving?
By Matt Ott The Associated Press

Here’s what is open and closed this Thanksgiving, and a travel forecast from the experts at AAA auto club.

Donna Cooper holds up a dosage of Wegovy, a drug used for weight loss, at her home, March 1, 20 ...
Biden proposes Medicare and Medicaid cover costly weight-loss drugs
By Amanda Seitz Associated Press

Millions of Americans with obesity would be eligible to have popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy or Zepbound covered by Medicare or Medicaid under a new rule the Biden administration proposed Tuesday morning.

In this photo made with a long exposure, motor vehicles move along Interstate 76 ahead of the T ...
‘Busiest Thanksgiving ever’: How TSA plans to handle record air travel
By David Koenig The Associated Press

Just as there are good odds the turkey will taste dry, airports and highways are expected to be jam-packed during Thanksgiving week, a holiday period likely to end in another record day for air travel in the United States.

A man walks past Rimon Market, a Kosher grocery store managed by the late Rabbi Zvi Kogan, in D ...
Israel says rabbi who went missing in the UAE was killed
By Tia Goldenberg and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Israel said the body of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi who went missing in the United Arab Emirates has been found after he was killed in what it described as a “heinous antisemitic terror incident.”

MORE STORIES