Israel vows to prevent aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and others from reaching Gaza

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, waits to board the Madleen boat, before setting sail f ...
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, waits to board the Madleen boat, before setting sail for Gaza along with activists of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, departing from the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
The Associated Press
June 8, 2025 - 5:29 pm
 

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel’s government on Sunday vowed to prevent an aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists from reaching the Gaza Strip.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel wouldn’t allow anyone to break its naval blockade of the Palestinian territory, which he said was aimed at preventing Hamas from importing arms.

“To the antisemitic Greta and her fellow Hamas propagandists — I will say this clearly: You should turn back, because you will not make it to Gaza,” he said in a statement.

Thunberg, a climate campaigner, is among 12 activists aboard the Madleen, which is operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. The vessel departed Sicily last Sunday on a mission that aims to break the sea blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid.

The activists had said they planned to reach Gaza’s territorial waters as early as Sunday.

Thiago Ávila, a Brazilian activist on board the boat, posted a video on social media Sunday afternoon saying someone appeared to be jamming their tracking and communication devices about 160 nautical miles from Gaza.

By Sam Mednick and Mohammad Jahjouh The Associated Press

Israel said Saturday it retrieved the body of a Thai hostage abducted into the Gaza Strip during the Hamas-led terrorist attack that sparked the war, as Israel’s military continued its offensive, killing at least 95 people in the past 24 hours, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

By Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

The military said four Israeli soldiers were killed Friday in southern Gaza when an explosive detonated as they searched a Hamas compound in Khan Younis, causing part of a building to collapse.

By Eric Tucker, Alanna Durkin Richer, Lindsay Whitehurst and Ben Finley The Associated Press

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s abrupt release from El Salvador closes one chapter and opens another in a saga that yielded a remarkable, months-long standoff between Trump officials and the courts.

By Chris Megerian and Farnoush Amiri Associated Press

President Donald Trump is resurrecting the travel ban policy from his first term, signing a proclamation preventing people from a dozen countries from entering the United States.

