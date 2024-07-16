106°F
Israel will begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth block a road to protest military recruitment in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The Israeli military on Tuesday said it would begin sending draft notices to Jewish ultra-Orthodox men next week — a step that could destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and trigger more large protests in the community. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israeli mounted police disperse Ultra-Orthodox Jews blocking a highway during a protest against military recruitment in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The Israeli military on Tuesday said it would begin sending draft notices to Jewish ultra-Orthodox men next week, a step that could destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and trigger more large protests in the community. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israeli Police are deployed as ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth block a road to protest military recruitment in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The Israeli military on Tuesday said it would begin sending draft notices to Jewish ultra-Orthodox men next week — a step that could destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and trigger more large protests in the community. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israeli Police remove an ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth blocking a road to protest military recruitment in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The Israeli military on Tuesday said it would begin sending draft notices to Jewish ultra-Orthodox men next week — a step that could destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and trigger more large protests in the community. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
By Josef Federman The Associated Press
July 16, 2024 - 1:21 pm
 

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military on Tuesday said it would begin sending draft notices to Jewish ultra-Orthodox men next week.

The announcement followed a landmark Supreme Court order for young religious men to begin enlisting for military service. Under long-standing political arrangements, ultra-Orthodox men had been exempt from the draft, which is compulsory for most Jewish men.

The exemptions created resentment among the general public in Israel, especially after more than nine months of war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza. The army summons is the beginning of a months-long enlistment process that could be difficult to enforce if there is large-scale refusal to comply. The army did not say when it expects ultra-Orthodox men to begin serving or how many it expects to enlist.

The court ruled that the system of exemptions, which allow religious men to study in Jewish seminaries while others are forced to serve in the army, was discriminatory. Ultra-Orthodox leaders say religious study is equally important for the country’s future and that their generations-old way of life will be threatened if their followers serve in the army.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government relies on the support of ultra-Orthodox parties that oppose changes to the system. Religious leaders have not said what steps they will take. If they leave the ruling coalition, the government would likely topple and the country would be plunged into early elections two years ahead of schedule.

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men blocked a main highway in central Israel for several hours on Tuesday in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv. Police on horseback pushed the crowd back, and officers dragged protesters away. Police said nine people were arrested.

“The army is not an army for fighting. It’s an army with indoctrination” against religion, said Yona Kay, a protester. “Therefore our children, our boys — and I have a son over here — will not go to the army, not for one minute.”

On Monday night, dozens of ultra-Orthodox surrounded the cars of senior military commanders who were meeting with local rabbis in Bnei Brak to discuss an ultra-Orthodox unit in the army. The crowd threatened the officers, calling them “murderers” and throwing bottles, according to Israeli media.

Hezbollah supporters watch a speech given by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on a scre ...
Israeli blast kills noted Syrian
By Bassem Mroue and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

Mohammed Baraa Katerji was killed when a drone strike hit his car near the area of Saboura, a few miles inside Syria after apparently crossing from Lebanon

Israeli tanks stand near the Israel-Gaza border as seen from southern Israel Sunday, July 14, 2 ...
Hamas says cease-fire talks have not paused
By Wafaa Shurafa and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

Hamas said Sunday that Gaza cease-fire talks continue and the group’s military commander was in good health, a day after the Israeli military targeted Mohammed Deif with a massive airstrike.

