Nation and World

Israel would consider another cease-fire to get back hostages

By Antony Sguazzin Bloomberg News
December 5, 2023 - 9:30 am
 
Family and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza gather for a horse ride calling ...
Family and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza gather for a horse ride calling for their return, in a forest near Modiin, Israel, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. The event was organized by the father of Idan Shtivi, one of more than 100 Israeli hostages who taken to Gaza after being abducted in a Hamas cross-border attack on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
An Israeli artillery unit is pictured near the border with the Gaza Strip on Dec. 5, 2023, amid ...
An Israeli artillery unit is pictured near the border with the Gaza Strip on Dec. 5, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and Hamas terrorists. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Israel would consider another short-term cease-fire if an agreement can be reached with Hamas to return more of its 137 hostages still in captivity.

Securing the release of all those seized by Hamas and other armed terrorist groups on Oct. 7 remains an aim of the war alongside destroying Hamas, Eylon Levy, an Israeli government spokesman, said on Tuesday.

“A temporary pause to get them out” would be considered, he told the Jerusalem Press Club.

During the seven-day cease-fire that ended Friday, Hamas returned 110 of the more than 240 people taken when its terrorists swarmed out of Gaza and killed about 1,200 people. In exchange, about three times as many Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel.

The cease-fire came to an end, Israel said, when Hamas reneged on an agreement to return all women and children. Hamas, which is classified as a terror group by the U.S., Canada and the European Union, still holds 20 women, two boys and 115 men, Israel has said. It’s unclear if all of them are alive.

Qatar — which helped broker the last halt to fighting — said it’s working to secure a fresh pause.

Levy also defended Israel’s record in protecting civilians. The military is giving advance warnings of strikes, conceding the element of surprise, he said.

“It’s upsetting that our attempts to protect civilians are mocked or discarded,” he said. “We would like to seek greater appreciation for the efforts Israel is making to protect civilians.”

While the Israeli air force continues to play a key role in the war as the military moves its focus to the south of Gaza, the next phase of the conflict will be characterized by “close-quarter fighting” with Hamas battalions, he said.

Levy appeared to confirm government plans that Hamas leaders would be targeted for assassination wherever they are, including in Qatar and Turkey.

“Every Hamas terrorist is a dead man walking,” Levy said. “We will go to the ends of the Earth to bring to justice people who want to perpetrate genocidal violence against the Jewish people.”

Israeli security forces inspect a residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from ...
Gaza’s 2nd-largest city faces more Israeli strikes
By Najib Jobain and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Israel says it is being more precise as it widens its offensive into southern Gaza after obliterating much of the north.

Irena Tati, center left, and Lena Troufanov, center, both released by Hamas last week, hold pic ...
Families of hostages held by Hamas will meet with Netanyahu
The Associated Press

The families have sought to meet with Netanyahu and his wartime Cabinet since a truce deal between Israel and Hamas that saw the release of 105 hostages expired last week.

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel on ...
Israel widens offensive, calls for more evacuations in southern Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

Israel has vowed to eliminate Gaza’s Hamas rulers, whose Oct. 7 surprise terrorist attack triggered the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades.

This Nov. 12, 2018 photo shows The USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea. The American warship an ...
Houthi missiles hit commercial ships in Red Sea; U.S. responds
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Three commercial ships in the Red Sea were struck by ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen on Sunday and a U.S. warship shot down three drones in self-defense during the hourslong assault, the U.S. military said. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran.

