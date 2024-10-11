Israel yet to make Iran call as it steps up Beirut strikes

Israel has yet to decide how to retaliate against Iran for last week’s missile attack, according to an Israeli official.

Rescue workers and members of the media work at the site of an Israeli airstrike on apartment block on Oct. 11, 2024, in Beirut, Lebanon. At least 22 people died, and over 100 were injured, in the strike in central Beirut last night, according to Lebanese officials. Israel said the target was a high-ranking Hezbollah official. (Carl Court/Getty Images/TNS)

Israel has yet to decide how to retaliate against Iran for last week’s missile attack, according to an Israeli official, and remains under pressure from the U.S. and others to limit the severity of its response.

A security cabinet meeting on Thursday ended without a decision on what the response should be, said the official, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. It’s unclear if there are divisions within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government or if it’s biding its time.

Meanwhile, Israel stepped up strikes aimed at Tehran-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, bombing Beirut overnight after two days of relative calm in the Lebanese capital. The attacks killed 22 people and wounded 117, according to the health ministry, and are part of a campaign to degrade the terrorist group after more than a year of cross-border fire.

Israel says the air and ground assault on Lebanon is necessary because diplomatic efforts have failed to stop Hezbollah’s missile and drone attacks. The offensive has so far killed hundreds of people and caused more than a million to flee their homes, according to the Lebanese government.

Peacekeepers injured

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon said two of its personnel were injured on Friday by explosions near its Naqoura headquarters that were blamed on Israeli forces. One was taken to hospital. It’s the second such incident involving the U.N. peacekeepers in the past two days.

The Israel Defense Forces said the peacekeepers were “inadvertently hurt during combat against Hezbollah.” The IDF “expresses deep concern” and is conducting “a thorough review at the highest levels of command to determine the details.”

France’s foreign ministry summoned the Israeli ambassador and said the country’s authorities “must explain themselves.”

“Shelling U.N. peacekeepers is unacceptable,” the German government said.

On Thursday, two peacekeepers were lightly injured when an Israeli tank fired toward a U.N. observation post. That prompted criticism from Ireland and Italy, which both have peacekeepers with the U.N. mission.

The U.N.’s Lebanon peacekeeping mission, in place for decades, has about 10,000 personnel from roughly 50 countries.

A day before Israel’s cabinet meeting, President Joe Biden spoke to Netanyahu for the first time in about six weeks. They discussed Israel’s response to Iran’s salvo on Oct. 1 — which caused little damage but forced millions of Israelis into shelters and killed one person in the West Bank.

The U.S. leader has warned Israel against attacking Iran’s oil-export facilities and nuclear sites, which Tehran would view as especially provocative, and is pressing for a response limited to military targets. Washington is proposing a fresh round of economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic as an additional punishment, according to people familiar with the matter.

The U.S., European and Arab states are concerned that a major Israeli attack on Iran could trigger a region-wide war that would force Washington to intervene directly, push up energy prices and hurt the global economy.

There’s no guarantee Netanyahu will fall in line, however.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkmenistan on Friday for the first time since the Iranian leader was elected earlier this year, underlining the increased economic and defense ties between the two nations. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say over Iranian foreign and military policy, but the president has influence over both areas.

In Lebanon, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri — a key ally of Hezbollah — said France and the U.K. are trying to reach a cease-fire deal between the group and Israel. But, he said, “the U.S. rejection remains an obstacle,” according to comments aired on Al-Jadeed TV.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he has discussed prospects for a cease-fire with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The U.S. says it supports Israel’s military operations against Hezbollah, designated a terrorist organization by America and many other countries, but “ultimately” wants a diplomatic solution.

The Israeli military’s chief of staff and the head of intelligence agency Shin Bet both went into southern Lebanon to assess troops’ actions on Thursday, in a sign of how operations in Lebanon are deepening.

Gaza fighting

Fighting between Israel and Hamas — another Iran-supported terrorist group — continues in Gaza and truce talks have been stalled for months. Israel has sent troops back into the north of the Palestinian territory in recent days and issued fresh orders for civilians to leave certain areas, indicating the conflict shows no sign of ending after more than a year.

Israel announced the death of three soldiers in Gaza on Thursday.

Gaza has been devastated by the 12 months of war, and a United Nations panel said Thursday Israel has carried out a concerted effort to destroy the territory’s health-care system.

Hamas-led terrorists triggered the war in Gaza by attacking Israel in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages. Hezbollah started firing on Israel in solidarity with Hamas, which is also designated a terrorist group by the U.S. and others.

Israel’s offensive on Gaza has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not distinguish between civilians and fighters.