103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Israeli airstrike in Beirut targets terrorist commander

A man removes power cables near a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in th ...
A man removes power cables near a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. An Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah's stronghold south of Beirut Tuesday evening causing damage, a Hezbollah official and the group's TV station said. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
A general view shows a damaged building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the southern su ...
A general view shows a damaged building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. An Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah's stronghold south of Beirut Tuesday evening causing damage, a Hezbollah official and the group's TV station said. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
People inspect damaged cars in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. ...
People inspect damaged cars in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. An Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah's stronghold south of Beirut Tuesday evening causing damage, a Hezbollah official and the group's TV station said. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
People inspect damaged cars in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. ...
People inspect damaged cars in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. An Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah's stronghold south of Beirut Tuesday evening causing damage, a Hezbollah official and the group's TV station said. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
People inspect damaged cars in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. ...
People inspect damaged cars in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. An Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah's stronghold south of Beirut Tuesday evening causing damage, a Hezbollah official and the group's TV station said. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
More Stories
A Spirit Airlines 319 Airbus taxis at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, Friday, June 2, 2023, ...
Spirit Airlines is going upscale; will offer fares with extra perks
Right-wing Israelis, one holding a Palestinian scarf, at a protest outside of the initial heari ...
Tension between Israeli military, hard-liners rises over probe of soldiers
The Tesla logo appears on an unsold 2020 Model X at a dealership, Feb. 2, 2020, in Littleton, C ...
Tesla recalling more than 1.8M vehicles due to hood issue
Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, left, and National President of Hadassah ...
Israeli U.N. ambassador lays out steps for how Gaza war can end
By Bassem Mroue and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press
July 30, 2024 - 12:36 pm
 

BEIRUT — Israel carried out a rare strike Tuesday on Beirut that killed at least one person and wounded others, raising the stakes in the escalating tensions with the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

The Israeli military said the strike targeted the terrorist commander behind the deaths of 12 children and teens in a weekend rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, as well as the deaths of numerous Israeli civilians hit in other strikes.

Israel has blamed the rocket attack Saturday in the town of Majdal Shams on the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, which has denied any role. “Hezbollah crossed a red line,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant posted on the platform X shortly after Tuesday’s strike.

The two sides have been exchanging near-daily strikes for the past 10 months against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, but had previously kept the conflict at a low level that would not escalate into full-on war.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that Tuesday’s strike, carried out with a drone that launched three rockets, killed one woman and wounded several other people, some of them seriously.

It was not immediately clear if the intended target of the strike had been killed or injured.

“The Israeli enemy has committed a great stupid act in size, timing and circumstances by targeting an entirely civilian area,” Hezbollah official Ali Ammar told Al-Manar TV. “The Israeli enemy will pay a price for this sooner or later.”

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not immediately release a statement, but minutes after the strike sent a photo of the prime minister with his national security advisor and other officials.

A Hezbollah official and the group’s TV station said that the Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah’s stronghold south of Beirut on Tuesday evening, causing damage.

The airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik damaged several buildings but it was not immediately clear if any Hezbollah official was hit, the Hezbollah official said.

A Lebanese military intelligence official said they have no information when asked by The Associated Press whether a senior Hezbollah security official had escaped the airstrike.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations.

The strike hit an apartment building near a hospital, collapsing half of the targeted building and severely damaging one next to it. The hospital sustained minor damages, while the surrounding streets were littered with debris and broken glass.

The last time Israel targeted Beirut was in January, when an airstrike killed a top Hamas official, Saleh Arouri. That strike was the first time Israel had hit Beirut since the 34-day war between Israel and Hezbollah in the summer of 2006.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Protesters gather in support of soldiers being questioned for detainee abuse, outside of the Sd ...
Israeli military detains 9 soldiers over alleged abuse of detainee
By Sam McNeil and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

The Israeli military said it was questioning nine soldiers after allegations of “substantial abuse” of a detainee at a shadowy facility where Israel has held Palestinian prisoners.

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip flee from part ...
Israeli airstrike hits in central Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa and Sam Metz The Associated Press

Israeli airstrikes hit a school used by displaced Palestinians in central Gaza on Saturday, killing at least 30 people.

Israeli police officers and firefighters work at the site of a rocket attack in Majdal Shams, i ...
Strike on Israeli Golan Heights kills 11, threatens to spark a wider war
By Tia Goldenberg and Bassem Mroue Associated Press

A rocket strike Saturday at a soccer field killed at least 11 children and teens, Israeli authorities said, in the deadliest strike on an Israeli target along the country’s northern border.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Israel weighs response to Hezbollah after a rocket from Lebanon kills 12 youths on a soccer field
recommend 2
Israeli strike in Syria kills ex-bodyguard of Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader, official says
recommend 3
Hezbollah fires over 200 rockets into Israel after killing of senior commander
recommend 4
Strike on Israeli Golan Heights kills 11, threatens to spark a wider war
recommend 5
Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets at Israeli kibbutz
recommend 6
Hezbollah’s deputy leader says group would stop fighting with Israel after Gaza cease-fire