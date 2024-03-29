72°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Israeli airstrikes on Syria kill dozens, hit weapons depot

People inspect damage and search damaged buildings following Israeli air strikes on March 29, 2 ...
People inspect damage and search damaged buildings following Israeli air strikes on March 29, 2024, in Rafah, Gaza. (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
Christians walk the Way of the Cross procession that commemorates Jesus Christ's crucifixion on ...
In Jerusalem, Palestinian Christians observe scaled-down Good Friday rituals
A sign outside a Target store is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Don't count ...
What stores are open on Easter Sunday 2024?
Destroyed buildings stand in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, March 28, 2 ...
U.N. top court orders Israel to open more land crossings for aid into Gaza
This satellite photo captured by Planet Labs PBC shows the construction of an airstrip on Abd a ...
Airstrip being built on a Yemeni island during the ongoing war, with ‘I LOVE UAE’ next to it
By Dana Khraiche Bloomberg News
March 29, 2024 - 1:41 pm
 

Israeli airstrikes in Syria killed dozens of people including members of the Hezbollah terrorist group, one of the deadliest attacks on the war-torn country since Oct. 7.

Syria’s state-run news agency said Israel launched rockets overnight southeast of Aleppo, killing and wounding a number of people. At least 42 died, including six Hezbollah terrorists, according to the U.K.-based Observatory for Human Rights, which tracks developments on the ground in Syria.

The Friday strikes also hit a missile depot near Aleppo airport and a defense compound, said the group, which estimates the attack as Israel’s biggest in Syria in three years.

Israel rarely comments on such incidents in Syria but officials have repeatedly said they would seek to obstruct the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah and other Iran-allied militias via Syria.

Iran has long vowed to destroy Israel.

Israel has for years routinely struck targets in Syria, mainly to thwart Hezbollah or secure its own northeastern border. Those strikes have increased since Israel’s war with Hamas, another Iran-backed group, erupted in October in Gaza.

Since then, hundreds of Iran-backed militiamen have moved from the Iraq-Syria border to be nearer Israel.

Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned the latest Israeli attacks, calling them a “blatant and desperate attempt to prolong and expand the crisis in the region,” according to a statement on Telegram.

Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Israel, who fought a 33-day war in 2006, have engaged in almost daily cross-border fire since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. The skirmishes have been mostly confined to army targets and the militia’s fighters and warehouses.

Tensions escalated this week after Hezbollah fired rockets with heavy warheads at towns in northern Israel.

The group, which is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S., European Union and Canada, said the attack was in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes the night before.

The recent increase in violence has raised alarm in Washington and at the United Nations.

“Restoring calm along that border remains a top priority for President Biden and for the administration,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “We’ve also been very, very clear: We do not support a war in Lebanon.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A sign outside a Target store is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Don't count ...
What stores are open on Easter Sunday 2024?
The Associated Press

Here’s a rundown of what stores are open or closed on Easter for last minute supplies. It’s always a good idea to verify individual store hours before you go.

Sen. Joseph Lieberman, I-Conn., delivers a speech in support of presidential candidate Sen. Joh ...
Former senator, VP candidate Joe Lieberman dies at 82
Associated Press

Joe Lieberman nearly won the vice presidency on the Democratic ticket with Al Gore in 2000 and almost became Republican John McCain’s running mate in 2008.

Lyle Menendez, left, and Erik Menendez (AP Photo/California Department of Corrections and Rehab ...
Mansion where Menendez brothers murdered their parents sells for $17M
Caroline Petrow-Cohen Los Angeles Times

The lavish Beverly Hills mansion where the Menendez brothers fatally shot their parents in 1989 has sold for $17 million, exactly 28 years to the day after the brothers were convicted of the brutal murders.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Hezbollah fires rocket barrage in escalating battle with Israel
recommend 2
Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 16, terrorist rockets kill 1 Israeli
recommend 3
Member of Hamas’ military wing killed by Israeli drone strike
recommend 4
Israel says it will invade Rafah no matter what the U.S. says
recommend 5
Blinken returns to Mideast with US-Israel tensions high
recommend 6
EU, US to open sea corridor for Gaza in days as peace talks fail