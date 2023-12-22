Israeli-American national killed by Hamas, Israel confirms

Officials said the wife of an Israeli-American national killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack is being held hostage, according to a report from The Washingtnon Post.

Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from Southern Israel, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The Israeli government confirmed the death of an Israeli-American national, Gadi Haggai, on Friday, according to a report from The Washingtnon Post.

Haggai, 73, was a father of four and grandfather of seven, a spokesperson for his home kibbutz of Nir Oz said in a statement, adding that his wife Judith Weinstein Haggai, 70, was “still held hostage” by Hamas. Judith is also Israeli-American.

Haggai was killed during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and other terrorists, and his body was taken by Hamas into Gaza, the kibbutz spokesperson added.