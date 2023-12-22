58°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Israeli-American national killed by Hamas, Israel confirms

Review-Journal wire services
December 22, 2023 - 9:26 am
 
Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from Southern Israel, Frida ...
Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from Southern Israel, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The Israeli government confirmed the death of an Israeli-American national, Gadi Haggai, on Friday, according to a report from The Washingtnon Post.

Haggai, 73, was a father of four and grandfather of seven, a spokesperson for his home kibbutz of Nir Oz said in a statement, adding that his wife Judith Weinstein Haggai, 70, was “still held hostage” by Hamas. Judith is also Israeli-American.

Haggai was killed during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and other terrorists, and his body was taken by Hamas into Gaza, the kibbutz spokesperson added.

MOST READ
1
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
2
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
3
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
4
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
5
Police: Troopers stopped to check on DUI suspect before fatal crash
Police: Troopers stopped to check on DUI suspect before fatal crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in ...
Israel expands ground war against Hamas
By Najib Jobain and Sam Magdy The Associated Press

The air and ground campaign also continued in the north, even as Israel says it is in the final stages of clearing out Hamas terrorists there.

A demonstrator waves a flag with marijuana leaves depicted on it during a protest calling for t ...
Biden to pardon thousands of certain marijuana offenses
By Zeke Mller The Associated Press

President Biden is pardoning thousands of people who were convicted of use and simple possession of marijuana on federal lands and in the District of Columbia.

The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda Motor’s ...
Over 2.5M Honda, Acura cars recalled due to fuel pump defect
The Associated Press

Honda Motor’s American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.

More stories
Families of hostages held by Hamas will meet with Netanyahu
Families of hostages held by Hamas will meet with Netanyahu
Biden will meet with families of Americans taken hostage
Biden will meet with families of Americans taken hostage
With truce ended, plight of hostages continues
With truce ended, plight of hostages continues
Mediators extend Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza minutes before it expires
Mediators extend Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza minutes before it expires
Pope meets relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinians in Gaza
Pope meets relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinians in Gaza
American girl, 4, among third group of hostages released by Hamas
American girl, 4, among third group of hostages released by Hamas