Israeli army moves into north Gaza to hike pressure on Hamas

Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Smoke rises after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Smoke rises after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
By Dana Khraiche Bloomberg News
April 4, 2025 - 1:01 pm
 

Israel has sent soldiers into parts of northern Gaza, saying it wants to expand a buffer zone there as it escalates operations against Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces began the operation in the area of Shejaiya early on Friday, it said on Telegram. It added that troops destroyed infrastructure and command and control centers belonging to Hamas, an Iran-backed Palestinian terrorist group.

A roughly two-month ceasefire between Hamas and Israel collapsed in mid-March when Israel resumed widespread airstrikes on Gaza and began a limited ground invasion. The latter has since expanded, with Israeli forces earlier this week telling civilians to leave parts of southern Gaza to avoid what it said would be “intense fighting.”

Saudi Arabia condemned Israel’s escalation in Gaza and said a strike in the southern city of Rafah — near the border with Egypt — hit a Saudi-run facility used to store and distribute medical supplies to Gaza residents.

Israel hasn’t commented on the strike referenced by Saudi Arabia. Israeli officials have maintained that its operations target Hamas operatives and facilities.

Talks are underway via mediators Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. for a new ceasefire, with Hamas offering to free five surviving hostages for a 50-day truce. Israel submitted a counter-offer that includes a demand for the release of 11 hostages on the first day of a 40-day ceasefire, Israel’s Ynet reported earlier this week.

But there’s little sign of progress and Israel has repeatedly stated it won’t stop until Hamas, which the U.S. and many other countries designate as a terrorist organization, releases all 59 remaining hostages held in Gaza and lays down its arms.

The war began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas-led terrorists invaded southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting 250 others. More than 50,000 Gazans have been killed, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Most of the surviving hostages have been freed in exchange for prisoners held in Israel, but some two dozen are still thought to be alive in captivity.

As mediators try to put together a new deal to pause fighting and release hostages, Israel has expanded strikes on Iranian proxy groups after a period of relative calm earlier in the year.

An Israeli strike on a residential building in the Lebanese city of Sidon killed three people on Friday, according to state-run National News Agency. Israel said a Hamas commander was killed in the operation.

