Nation and World

Israeli forces appear to be surrounding Gaza City after latest strikes on Hamas

The Associated Press
October 30, 2023 - 6:14 am
 
Israeli tanks take position along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern ...
Israeli tanks take position along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Israeli troops and armor pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza on Monday.

Video released Monday by the military showed armored vehicles moving among buildings and soldiers taking positions inside a house.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said additional infantry, armored, engineering and artillery units had entered Gaza and the operations would continue to “expand and intensify,” though Israel has stopped short of calling its operations an all-out invasion.

The military said Monday that overnight its troops had killed dozens of terrorists who attacked from inside buildings and tunnels. It said that in the last few days, it had struck more than 600 terrorist targets, including weapons depots and antitank missile launching positions. The reports of targeting could not be independently confirmed.

The Israeli advances put their forces on both sides of Gaza City and the surrounding areas of northern Gaza, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a “second stage” in the war ignited by Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 incursion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

