Nation and World

Israeli forces battle Hamas terrorists around Gaza City

By WAFAA SHURAFA and SAMY MAGDY The Associated Press
October 31, 2023 - 6:19 am
 
Israeli tanks take position along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern ...
Israeli tanks take position along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli troops battled Hamas terrorists and attacked underground compounds on Tuesday with a focus on northern Gaza.

Buoyed by the first successful rescue of a captive held by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a cease-fire and again vowed to crush Hamas’ ability to govern Gaza or threaten Israel following its bloody Oct. 7 rampage, which ignited the war.

More than half the territory’s 2.3 million Palestinians have fled their homes, with hundreds of thousands sheltering in packed U.N.-run schools-turned-shelters or in hospitals alongside thousands of wounded patients.

The military said it shot down a drone outside Israeli airspace on Tuesday near the Red Sea city of Eilat, without providing further details.

Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman, said ground operations in Gaza are focused on the north, including Gaza City, which he said was the “center of gravity of Hamas.”

“But we also continue to strike in other parts of Gaza. We are hunting their commanders, we are attacking their infrastructure, and whenever there is an important target that is related to Hamas, we strike it,” he said.

The military said it struck some 300 terrorist targets over the past day, including compounds inside tunnels, and that troops had engaged in several battles with Palestinian terrorists armed with antitank missiles and machine guns.

Hamas released its own video showing what it said was a battle in northern Gaza on Sunday. A fighter wearing a GoPro-style camera emerged from a tunnel with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher and ran across sand dunes and shrubs with other terrorists amid the clatter of gunfire.

It was not possible to independently confirm the reports.

Larger ground operations have been launched both north and east of Gaza City, which before the war was home to over 650,000 people.

Video footage released by the military showed soldiers walking across an open area as heavy gunfire echoes in the background and setting up a position in the ruins of a heavily damaged building.

Conricus said some 800,000 people have heeded the Israeli military’s orders to flee from the northern part of the strip to the south. But tens of thousands of people remain in and around Gaza City.

The window to flee south may be closing, as Israeli forces reached Gaza’s main north-south highway this week.

Israel says it targets Hamas fighters and infrastructure and that the terrorists operate among civilians, putting them in danger.

Israel has allowed more than 150 trucks loaded with food and medicine to enter Gaza from Egypt over the past several days, but aid workers say it’s not enough to meet rapidly growing needs.

Israel says it has reopened two main water lines in Gaza, but the U.N. office for humanitarian affairs said one of them had stopped working after operating for two weeks and that the other one was in need of repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writer Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut contributed.

