Israeli forces reach center of Rafah in battle against Hamas

Tank movements suggest the Israeli military could be approaching its goal of taking full control of the southern Gazan city.

An Israeli fighter jet releases flares, and a drone is seen from Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kreem Hana)

Israeli soldiers move on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

An Israeli Apache helicopter fires a missile towards the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

An Israeli army tank rolls along Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Israeli tanks have reached the center of Rafah, a sign the military could be nearing its goal of taking full control of the southern Gazan city.

Residents reported clashes between Israeli and Hamas forces in the center of town on Tuesday, AFP said, suggesting troops have advanced beyond their initial incursions in the outskirts. An Israeli military official said tanks were being used as part of what he called a limited and precise set of operations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long said the country needed to start a ground invasion of Rafah to seek out the thousands of Hamas terrorist fighters and some leaders it says are based in the city, as well as some hostages. The plan has drawn international condemnation — including from the U.S. — even after Israel insisted it would first allow civilians to leave.

The United Nations says roughly 1 million civilians have fled Rafah, having sought shelter there during fighting elsewhere in Gaza.

Israel said Sunday an airstrike on a tent camp northwest of the city was based on precise intelligence and that it killed two senior officials from Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the United States, Canada and the European Union. Netanyahu called the incident a “tragic mistake.”

Another Israeli strike on Rafah on Tuesday killed 20 Palestinians, Gaza’s civil defense service reported.

The conflict began when Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting 250. The Palestinian death toll from the war as a whole is now more than 36,000, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

Israel’s military has found a number of tunnels from Rafah into Egypt and destroyed them, said Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, Israel’s chief military spokesman, adding that Egypt was being kept informed.

Hagari said an ongoing probe into the fire that killed 45 Gazans during the Sunday night airstrike suggests it was caused by a secondary explosion, possibly as a result of arms stored by Hamas in a separate structure.

He said the warplanes that killed the two Hamas commanders used the smallest munitions they have, and those alone couldn’t have ignited the fire. He added that Hamas rocket launchers had been found some 43 meters away and Hamas has embedded itself in that part of Rafah among sheltering civilians since Oct. 7.

Hagari also played an intercepted phone call that he said was between two Gazans discussing the explosion and fire. One speaks of “ammunition that started exploding” and the other responds, “This is an ammunition warehouse. I tell you it exploded. I mean, the Jewish bombing wasn’t strong, it was a small missile because it didn’t create a large hole.”

Israel had pledged to invade Rafah while limiting civilian casualties, even as the city’s population swelled to about 1.4 million mostly displaced people. The U.S. and other allies fear mass deaths, and have urged Israel to cancel or sharply curtail plans for the assault.

The war has inflamed the region and led to widespread criticism of Israel. The International Court of Justice published a ruling on Friday that most interpreted as ordering a halt to military activities in Rafah, while the chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as leaders of Hamas.

The fighting in Rafah has made it difficult for humanitarian groups to import and distribute aid to southern Gaza.

The Israeli military says it has allowed hundreds of trucks to enter through the nearby Kerem Shalom crossing since the start of its operation, but aid groups say it’s difficult to access that aid on the Gaza side because of the fighting.

The U.N. says it has only been able to collect aid from around 170 trucks over the past three weeks via Kerem Shalom. Smaller amounts of aid are entering through two crossings in the north and by sea through a U.S.-built floating pier.