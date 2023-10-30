65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Israeli forces surrounding Gaza City; Netanyahu says no cease-fire

The Associated Press
October 30, 2023 - 6:14 am
 
Updated October 30, 2023 - 4:45 pm
Israeli tanks take position along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern ...
Israeli tanks take position along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Israeli troops and armor pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza on Monday.

Video released Monday by the military showed armored vehicles moving among buildings and soldiers taking positions inside a house.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said additional infantry, armored, engineering and artillery units had entered Gaza and the operations would continue to “expand and intensify,” though Israel has stopped short of calling its operations an all-out invasion.

The military said Monday that overnight its troops had killed dozens of terrorists who attacked from inside buildings and tunnels. It said that in the last few days, it had struck more than 600 terrorist targets, including weapons depots and antitank missile launching positions. The reports of targeting could not be independently confirmed.

The Israeli advances put their forces on both sides of Gaza City and the surrounding areas of northern Gaza, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a “second stage” in the war ignited by Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 incursion.

Netanyahu rejected calls for a cease-fire to facilitate the release of captives or end the war, which he has said will be long and difficult. “Calls for a cease-fire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas,” he told a news conference. “That will not happen.”

Netanyahu, who faces mounting anger over Israel’s failure to prevent the worst surprise attack on the country in a half century, also said he had no plans to resign.

MOST READ
1
Nevada regulators to tackle issue of trespassers winning jackpots
Nevada regulators to tackle issue of trespassers winning jackpots
2
Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge open for motorists
Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge open for motorists
3
CARTOONS: The five most terrifying words a hostage can hear
CARTOONS: The five most terrifying words a hostage can hear
4
Sheeran summons Flowers; Musk says Sphere ‘exquisite’
Sheeran summons Flowers; Musk says Sphere ‘exquisite’
5
‘Appearance of impropriety’: Nevada pours millions into nonprofits tied to state lawmakers
‘Appearance of impropriety’: Nevada pours millions into nonprofits tied to state lawmakers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ricarda Louk sits in front of a placard of her daughter Shani Louk on Tuesday Oct. 17, 2023 in ...
German-Israeli hostage is dead, family confirms
Israel Hayom

22-year-old Shani Louk was last seen on Oct. 7 on the back of a Hamas vehicle after being abducted at a musical festival near Kibbutz Re’im.

Israeli armored vehicles and bulldozers gather near the border with Gaza before entering the Pa ...
Risk of war spillover high, U.S. says
By Jennifer Jacobs Bloomberg News

The risk of spillover from the Israel-Hamas war remains elevated, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said

FILE - Israeli soldiers walk through a tunnel discovered near the Israel-Gaza border Sunday, Oc ...
Hamas tunnels pose big risk
By Jon Gambrell and Isabel Debre The Associated Press

One of the greatest threats to both Israeli troops and the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped inside the seaside enclave is buried deep underground.

More stories
Dozens of terrorists killed overnight as Israel expands operation
Dozens of terrorists killed overnight as Israel expands operation
Israeli troops carry out an hourslong ground raid into Gaza before an expected wider incursion
Israeli troops carry out an hourslong ground raid into Gaza before an expected wider incursion
Israel responds to Hamas firing 5K rockets, infiltration
Israel responds to Hamas firing 5K rockets, infiltration
Death toll reaches 1,100 in Israel, Hamas war
Death toll reaches 1,100 in Israel, Hamas war
Netanyahu: Israel-Hamas war enters new stage, will be ‘long and difficult’
Netanyahu: Israel-Hamas war enters new stage, will be ‘long and difficult’
Israel redoubles warnings for Gaza residents to move south
Israel redoubles warnings for Gaza residents to move south