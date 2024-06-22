Israeli found dead after being shot in the West Bank

An Israeli man was fatally shot in a Palestinian town in the northern West Bank Saturday morning, Israel’s army said, while deadly strikes rocked northern Gaza.

FILE - Israeli forces remove a body of a man killed during a military operation in the West Bank town of Qabatiya, Thursday, June 13, 2024. An Israeli national was found shot dead in a Palestinian town in the northern West Bank Saturday morning, Israel's army said, as violence surges in the occupied territory. Violence has flared in the the West Bank since the Israel-Hamas war erupted last October. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)

An Israeli man was fatally shot in a Palestinian town in the northern West Bank Saturday morning, Israel’s army said, while deadly strikes rocked northern Gaza.

The army said the man was killed in the town of Qalqilya, where Israeli forces fatally shot two terrorists Friday, the latest flare of violence in the West Bank since the Israel-Hamas war erupted last October.

Israel said Saturday that it was investigating a separate incident into the conduct of its soldiers after a video surfaced online showing an injured Palestinian being transported on the hood of an Israeli armored car in the northern West Bank.

The army said the man in the video was a wanted suspect and injured during an exchange of fire between Palestinian terrorists and Israeli forces near the city of Jenin. The man was being transported to a Red Crescent ambulance situated nearby, it said. The army said the conduct in the video didn’t “conform to the values” of the army.

Since the war’s start, Palestinians in the West Bank have killed at least nine Israelis, including five soldiers, according to U.N. data. Over the same period, at least 549 Palestinians in the territory have been killed by Israeli fire.

Israel said Saturday that its fighter jets struck two Hamas military sites in the Gaza City area. Israel said Saturday that it was continuing to operate in central and southern Gaza and has pushed ahead with its invasion of Rafah.

On Saturday, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said a 12-year-old Palestinian boy died from his wounds after being shot by Israeli forces in Ramallah last week. Commenting on the shooting, the Israeli army said its forces raided al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah to arrest a suspect Friday and then opened fire on a group of Palestinians who were pelting them with stones.

A separate Israeli strike Saturday in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley killed a member of the military wing of al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, or the Islamic Group, a Sunni Muslim faction closely allied with Hamas terrorists, according to the group. The member was the seventh killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon since the war began.

The Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7. when Hamas terrorists who stormed southern Israel killed about 1,200 people and took some 250 others hostage. Israel’s retaliatory strikes have killed more than 37, 400 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.