Israeli jets flatten 14-story building in Gaza

People walk amid the rubble of a destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Firefighters inspect destroyed buildings after it was hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, early Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

An Israeli soldier stands guard next to an Iron Dome air defense system as smoke rises from an oil tank on fire after it was hit by a rocket fire from Gaza Strip, near the town of Ashkelon, Israel,, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A Palestinian man passes by the remains of a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Rockets streamed out of Gaza and Israel pounded the territory with airstrikes early Wednesday as the most severe outbreak of violence since the 2014 war took on many of the hallmarks of that devastating 50-day conflict, with no endgame in sight. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

A young girl is comforted by her father next to a house damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Yehod, central Israel, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The house was hit on May 11, as barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine)

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli fighter jets have dropped two bombs on a 14-story building in Gaza City and destroyed it.

The building housed businesses as well as offices for Hamas’ Al-Aqsa satellite TV channel. It was located in the old Roman neighborhood, on the busiest shopping street in Gaza.

Hamas says it has fired 130 rockets toward Israel in response for the attack on Wednesday.

The Israeli airstrike was the latest in a series of assaults on targets in the Gaza Strip after a long dispute between Israel and Hamas erupted into an exchange of rocket attacks from Gaza and Israeli retaliation.

The building is the third multistory structure that Israeli aircraft have hit directly, reducing two to rubble. The third is still standing but in irreparable condition.