Israeli jets flatten 14-story building in Gaza
Hamas says it has fired 130 rockets toward Israel in response for the attack on Wednesday.
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli fighter jets have dropped two bombs on a 14-story building in Gaza City and destroyed it.
The building housed businesses as well as offices for Hamas’ Al-Aqsa satellite TV channel. It was located in the old Roman neighborhood, on the busiest shopping street in Gaza.
The Israeli airstrike was the latest in a series of assaults on targets in the Gaza Strip after a long dispute between Israel and Hamas erupted into an exchange of rocket attacks from Gaza and Israeli retaliation.
The building is the third multistory structure that Israeli aircraft have hit directly, reducing two to rubble. The third is still standing but in irreparable condition.