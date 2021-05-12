82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Israeli jets flatten 14-story building in Gaza

By Fares Akram and Joseph Krauss The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 - 5:33 am
 
Updated May 12, 2021 - 10:25 am
People walk amid the rubble of a destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli airstr ...
People walk amid the rubble of a destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Firefighters inspect destroyed buildings after it was hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, ...
Firefighters inspect destroyed buildings after it was hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, early Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
An Israeli soldier stands guard next to an Iron Dome air defense system as smoke rises from an ...
An Israeli soldier stands guard next to an Iron Dome air defense system as smoke rises from an oil tank on fire after it was hit by a rocket fire from Gaza Strip, near the town of Ashkelon, Israel,, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
A Palestinian man passes by the remains of a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza C ...
A Palestinian man passes by the remains of a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Rockets streamed out of Gaza and Israel pounded the territory with airstrikes early Wednesday as the most severe outbreak of violence since the 2014 war took on many of the hallmarks of that devastating 50-day conflict, with no endgame in sight. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
A young girl is comforted by her father next to a house damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza ...
A young girl is comforted by her father next to a house damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Yehod, central Israel, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The house was hit on May 11, as barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine)

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli fighter jets have dropped two bombs on a 14-story building in Gaza City and destroyed it.

The building housed businesses as well as offices for Hamas’ Al-Aqsa satellite TV channel. It was located in the old Roman neighborhood, on the busiest shopping street in Gaza.

Hamas says it has fired 130 rockets toward Israel in response for the attack on Wednesday.

The Israeli airstrike was the latest in a series of assaults on targets in the Gaza Strip after a long dispute between Israel and Hamas erupted into an exchange of rocket attacks from Gaza and Israeli retaliation.

The building is the third multistory structure that Israeli aircraft have hit directly, reducing two to rubble. The third is still standing but in irreparable condition.

MOST READ
1
Police: Boyfriend of mother of missing toddler arrested on murder charge
Police: Boyfriend of mother of missing toddler arrested on murder charge
2
5 things to know about Raiders schedule release
5 things to know about Raiders schedule release
3
Another man alleges he was drugged, had luxury watch stolen on Strip
Another man alleges he was drugged, had luxury watch stolen on Strip
4
Allegiant Stadium to feature end zone nightclub
Allegiant Stadium to feature end zone nightclub
5
Oakland A’s may move; Las Vegas a potential destination
Oakland A’s may move; Las Vegas a potential destination
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE-In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021 file photo, A make-shift memorial is seen outside a busi ...
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings
By Kate Brumback The Associated Press

A man accused of killing eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses was indicted Tuesday on murder charges, and a prosecutor filed notice that she’ll also seek hate crime charges and the death penalty.

Protesters shout slogans and wave Palestinian flags in support of Palestinians during the lates ...
Israel airstrikes demolish Hamas offices in Gaza
The Associated Press

Israeli drones fired a series of warning shots at the roof to give people time to leave the building before it was destroyed by the military.

Medics and friends help a woman board an ambulance at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russi ...
9 killed in school shooting in Russia; suspect arrested
By Daria Litvinova The Associated Press

A gunman attacked a school Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, sending students running out of the building as smoke poured from its windows.

A student walks between classes at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kan., on the first day ...
Schools fight to keep students amid fear of dropout surge
By Heather Hollingsworth The Associated Press

Soaring numbers of students who are failing classes or are chronically absent have experts fearing a surge in the country’s dropout rate.

An Israeli firefighter walks next to cars hit by a missile fired from Gaza Strip, in the southe ...
Rockets kill 2 Israelis as Israeli strikes kill 26 in Gaza
By Fares Akram and Karin Laub The Associated Press

Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, hitting the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander and two border tunnels dug by militants, as Hamas and other armed groups fired dozens of rockets toward Israel.

Special agents with HSI Los Angeles's El Camino Real Financial Crimes Task Force seize a Lambor ...
California man charged with using COVID loans to buy Lamborghini
The Associated Press

A Southern California man has pleaded not guilty to charges he obtained $5 million in federal coronavirus-relief loans for phony businesses and then used the money for lavish vacations and to buy a Ferrari, Bentley and Lamborghini, prosecutors said Monday.

 
Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot now available to US children as young as 12
By Lauran Neergaard and Candice Choi The Associated Press

COVID-19 vaccines finally are headed for more kids as U.S. regulators on Monday expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall.