Nation and World

Israeli military: Blood supplies transported into Gaza

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon ...
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon, as seen from Haifa, northern Israel, on early Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
The Associated Press
November 15, 2024 - 7:07 pm
 

JERUSALEM — Israeli authorities said blood supplies have been transported into Gaza in the latest move to ease the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory.

COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of humanitarian aid to Gaza, said the blood supplies entered via Kerem Shalom crossing and are expected to reach Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis in the coming days.

COGAT has facilitated at least two aid deliveries to the far north during November.

The Israel-Hamas war began after Hamas-led terrorists stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting 250 others.

Israel’s 13-month war in Gaza has killed more than 43,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. The fighting has left some 76 people dead in Israel, including 31 soldiers.

The U.N. Security Council’s 10 elected members have circulated a draft resolution demanding “an immediate, unconditional and permanent cease-fire” in Gaza.

The draft resolution, which was sent to the council’s five permanent members Thursday, reiterates the council’s demand “for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages” seized during the Hamas-led terrorist attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Israel says about 100 are still being held, though not all are believed to be alive.

The draft, obtained Thursday, also “underscores” that the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees known as UNRWA “remains the backbone of the humanitarian response in Gaza.”

Israel’s parliament passed two laws last month banning UNRWA’s operations in the Palestinian territories, which take effect in 90 days.

