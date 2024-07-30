101°F
Nation and World

Israeli military detains 9 soldiers over alleged abuse of detainee

Protesters gather in support of soldiers being questioned for detainee abuse, outside of the Sd ...
Protesters gather in support of soldiers being questioned for detainee abuse, outside of the Sde Teiman military base, Monday, July 29, 2024. The Israeli military said Monday it was holding nine soldiers for questioning following allegations of "substantial abuse" of a detainee at a shadowy facility where Israel has held Palestinian prisoners throughout the war in Gaza. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
A protester waves the Israeli national flag in support of soldiers being questioned for detaine ...
A protester waves the Israeli national flag in support of soldiers being questioned for detainee abuse, outside of the Sde Teiman military base, Monday, July 29, 2024. The Israeli military said Monday it was holding nine soldiers for questioning following allegations of "substantial abuse" of a detainee at a shadowy facility where Israel has held Palestinian prisoners throughout the war in Gaza. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Protesters gather in support of soldiers being questioned for detainee abuse, outside of the Sd ...
Protesters gather in support of soldiers being questioned for detainee abuse, outside of the Sde Teiman military base, Monday, July 29, 2024. The Israeli military said Monday it was holding nine soldiers for questioning following allegations of "substantial abuse" of a detainee at a shadowy facility where Israel has held Palestinian prisoners throughout the war in Gaza. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Protesters wave Israeli national flags in support of soldiers being questioned for detainee abu ...
Protesters wave Israeli national flags in support of soldiers being questioned for detainee abuse, outside of the Sde Teiman military base, Monday, July 29, 2024. The Israeli military said Monday it was holding nine soldiers for questioning following allegations of "substantial abuse" of a detainee at a shadowy facility where Israel has held Palestinian prisoners throughout the war in Gaza. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Israeli soldiers going a protest at the gate to Sde Teiman military base, in support of soldier ...
Israeli soldiers going a protest at the gate to Sde Teiman military base, in support of soldiers being questioned for detainee abuse, Monday, July 29, 2024. The Israeli military said Monday it was holding nine soldiers for questioning following allegations of "substantial abuse" of a detainee at a shadowy facility where Israel has held Palestinian prisoners throughout the war in Gaza. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
More Stories
Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, left, and National President of Hadassah ...
Israeli U.N. ambassador lays out steps for how Gaza war can end
Stretch Sanders bows his head during a vigil for Sonya Massey, a Black woman who was killed in ...
‘It should have never happened’: Nearly 100 attend NLV rally for Illinois woman killed by deputy
A view of the Wahweap main launch ramp at Lake Powell in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Ar ...
Woman, 2 young children die after pontoon boat capsizes on Lake Powell
People light candles in memory of the children and teens killed in a rocket strike at a soccer ...
Israel weighs response to Hezbollah after a rocket from Lebanon kills 12 youths on a soccer field
By Sam McNeil and Samy Magdy The Associated Press
July 29, 2024 - 5:14 pm
 

SDE TEIMAN BASE, Israel — The Israeli military said Monday it was holding nine soldiers for questioning following allegations of “substantial abuse” of a detainee at a shadowy facility where Israel has held Palestinian prisoners throughout the war in Gaza.

The military did not disclose additional details surrounding the alleged abuse, saying only that its top legal official had launched a probe. An investigation by The Associated Press and reports by rights groups have exposed abysmal conditions and abuses at the Sde Teiman facility, the country’s largest detention center.

A report by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, earlier this year said that detainees alleged they were subjected to ill-treatment and abuse while in Israeli custody, without specifying the facility.

The military has generally denied ill-treatment of detainees. Following the accusations of harsh treatment that prompted a court case, Israel said it was transferring the bulk of Palestinian detainees out of Sde Teiman and upgrading it.

Israeli media reported that military police officers who arrived at Sde Teiman in southern Israel to detain the soldiers were met with protests and scuffles. Later, dozens of protesters who had come to show support for the soldiers burst through the facility’s gate, waving Israeli flags and chanting “shame.”

After the military cleared the protesters, several hundred of them broke into the military base where the nine soldiers were taken for questioning. Video showed a swarm of people scuffling, pushing and shoving with soldiers in the base. Some of the protesters were masked and carried guns. Others called through megaphones for the soldiers’ immediate release.

Israeli military chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi condemned the protesters’ break-in at Sde Teiman and said he fully supports the military prosecutors’ investigation into the abuse allegation.

“It is precisely these investigations that protect our soldiers in Israel and the world and preserve the values” of the military, he said.

Israel has detained thousands of Palestinians since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack that sparked the war in Gaza, according to official figures, though hundreds were released after the military determined they were not affiliated with Hamas.

The Public Committee Against Torture in Israel said it welcomed the military’s investigation but said its claims are of systemic abuse at the facility and not just one case.

Israel has long been accused of failing to hold its soldiers accountable for crimes committed against Palestinians. The allegations have intensified during the war in Gaza. Israel says its forces act within military and international law and says it independently investigates any alleged abuses.

The detentions of soldiers prompted an outcry among members of Israel’s far-right government, who called the investigation into their conduct an affront to their service.

“Our soldiers are not criminals and this despicable pursuit of our soldiers is unacceptable to me,” Yuli Edelstein, a veteran lawmaker from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, wrote X.

THE LATEST
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip flee from part ...
Israeli airstrike hits in central Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa and Sam Metz The Associated Press

Israeli airstrikes hit a school used by displaced Palestinians in central Gaza on Saturday, killing at least 30 people.

Israeli police officers and firefighters work at the site of a rocket attack in Majdal Shams, i ...
Strike on Israeli Golan Heights kills 11, threatens to spark a wider war
By Tia Goldenberg and Bassem Mroue Associated Press

A rocket strike Saturday at a soccer field killed at least 11 children and teens, Israeli authorities said, in the deadliest strike on an Israeli target along the country’s northern border.

