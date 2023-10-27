74°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Israeli military expanding ground operations in Gaza ahead of full attack

By Wafaa Shurafa, Josef Federman and Bassem Mroue The Associated Press
October 27, 2023 - 6:12 am
 
Updated October 27, 2023 - 11:12 am
An Israeli soldier walks past a house damaged during the Hamas attack in Kibbutz Kfar Azza, Isr ...
An Israeli soldier walks past a house damaged during the Hamas attack in Kibbutz Kfar Azza, Israel, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. The Kibbutz was attacked on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israel’s military said Friday it was expanding its ground operations in the Gaza Strip, signaling it was moving closer to an all-out invasion to crush the ruling Hamas terrorist group.

Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other. Frequent explosions from airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City after nightfall Friday, when the black-out in internet, cellular and landline services hit.

The Palestine Telecommunications Company, Paltel, announced “a complete disruption of all communication and internet services” due to bombardment.

Israeli military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said ground forces were “expanding their activity” in Gaza and that it “is acting with great force … to achieve the objectives of the war.”

Israel has amassed hundreds of thousands of troops along the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive against Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007 and was responsible for the brutal killings of more than 1,400 Israelis on Oct. 7. Additionally, Hamas is holding at least 229 captives inside Gaza, including men, women, children and older adults. Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas in response.

Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told a small group of foreign reporters that Israel expects a long and difficult ground offensive into Gaza soon. It “will take a long time” to dismantle Hamas’ vast network of tunnels, he said, adding that he expected a lengthy phase of lower-intensity fighting as Israel destroys “pockets of resistance.”

Gallant spoke to a small group of foreign reporters after Israeli forces, backed by fighter jets and drones, carried out a second ground raid into Gaza in as many days, striking the outskirts of Gaza City.

Israel cut off all fuel deliveries to Gaza at the start of the war, forcing its only power plant to shut down. Only a trickle of food and medicine have been allowed in since the war began. Israel has vowed to maintain the siege until Hamas releases its hostages.

Gallant said Israel believes that Hamas would confiscate any fuel that enters. He said Hamas uses generators to pump air into its hundreds of miles of tunnels, which originate in civilian areas. He showed reporters aerial footage of what he said was a tunnel shaft built right next to a hospital.

“For air, they need oil. For oil, they need us,” he said.

Little is known about Hamas’ secretive tunnels and other infrastructure, and it wasn’t possible to independently confirm Gallant’s claims.

Lynne Hastings, the U.N. aid coordinator for the Palestinian territories, declined to comment on Gallant’s remarks, saying “we don’t know what Hamas has or doesn’t have.”

“We have been bringing fuel into Gaza in coordination with the government of Israel for decades. We know fuel is a high-risk item and are working with the Israelis to make sure what we will be using for our operations is done securely,” she said.

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, which provides basic services to hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza, said it has been forced to ration fuel among lifesaving machines in hospitals, bakeries, and desalinisation plants, and only has enough for a few more days.

Earlier on Friday, the military said ground forces raided inside Gaza, striking dozens of terrorist targets over the past 24 hours. It said aircraft and artillery bombed targets in Shijaiyah, a neighborhood on Gaza City’s outskirts that was the scene of an urban battle in the 2014 Gaza war.

The military said the soldiers exited the territory without suffering any casualties. It reported an earlier, hourslong raid into northern Gaza on Thursday.

The military says it only strikes terrorist targets and accuses Hamas of operating among civilians in an attempt to protect its fighters. Palestinian terrorists have fired thousands of rockets into Israel, including one that hit a residential building in Tel Aviv on Friday, wounding three people.

Hamas says the Palestinian death toll has soared past 7,300 as Israel has carried out waves of devastating airstrikes. The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, which tracks the toll, released a detailed list of names and identification numbers on Thursday. The toll includes more than 3,000 minors and more than 1,500 women.

Federman reported from Jerusalem and Mroue from Beirut. Najib Jobain in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Jack Jeffery in Cairo, Isabel DeBre in Jerusalem, and Brian Melley in London, contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
2
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
3
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
4
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet Satu ...
DeSantis says he’s arranged to send weapons, drones to Israel
By Adriana Gomez Licon The Associated Press

The office of the Florida governor and 2024 presidential candidate says it worked with groups to send privately funded weapons and ammunition for the war against Hamas.

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks at the Pentagon on Thursday, Oct. ...
US retaliates with airstrikes on Iran-linked sites in Syria
By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said.

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in ...
Biden urges Israel to get hostages out safely
By Aamer Madhani, Seung Min Kim and Colleen Long The Associated Press

President Joe Biden said he has not directly sought assurances from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel will hold off on an expected ground invasion into Gaza before hostages can be released.

House Speaker-elect Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., addresses members of Congress at the Capitol in W ...
House adopts pro-Israeli resolution
By Rachel Oswald CQ-Roll Call

In its first legislative act under newly elevated Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, the House overwhelmingly adopted a symbolic resolution voicing support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

More stories
Hamas frees 2 Israeli women as US advises delaying ground war
Hamas frees 2 Israeli women as US advises delaying ground war
Israeli troops carry out an hourslong ground raid into Gaza before an expected wider incursion
Israeli troops carry out an hourslong ground raid into Gaza before an expected wider incursion
Israeli military readies for ground assault, but no decision has been made
Israeli military readies for ground assault, but no decision has been made
Death toll reaches 1,100 in Israel, Hamas war
Death toll reaches 1,100 in Israel, Hamas war
Israel kills Hamas commander; Gaza hospitals overwhelmed
Israel kills Hamas commander; Gaza hospitals overwhelmed
Israel hammers Gaza, cuts off food, fuel, medicine
Israel hammers Gaza, cuts off food, fuel, medicine