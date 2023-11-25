Israeli military: Hamas releases 13 Israelis, four foreigners in second swap

Hamas on Saturday evening had earlier delayed the release of the second group of hostages, claiming that Israel had not complied with the terms of a four-day truce.

Aviv Asher, 2,5-year-old, her sister Raz Asher, 4,5-year-old, and mother Doron, react as they meet with Yoni, Doron's husband and their father, after they returned to Israel to the designated complex at the Schneider Children's Medical Center on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. A four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war began in Gaza on Friday with an exchange of hostages and prisoners. (Schneider Children’s Medical Center via AP)

Released Israeli hostage Ohad Munder (9) sits inside an Israeli military helicopter, shortly after arrival in Israel on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. A four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war began in Gaza on Friday with an exchange of hostages and prisoners. (IDF via AP)

Six year-old Amelia Aloni and her mother Daniel are returned to Israel to the designated complex at the Schneider Children's Medical Center, Friday, Nov. 23, 2023. A four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war began in Gaza on Friday with an exchange of hostages and prisoners. ( Schneider Children's Medical Center via AP)

Margalit Mozes, a released Israeli hostage, walks with an Israeli soldier shortly after her arrival in Israel on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. A four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war began in Gaza on Friday with an exchange of hostages and prisoners. (IDF via AP)

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — The Israeli military said Hamas released 13 Israelis and four foreigners in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal.

The army said Red Cross representatives transferred the freed hostages to Egypt late Saturday. They were to be transferred to Israel later in the evening.

Hamas delayed the release by several hours, accusing Israel of violating the terms of a truce deal. The last-minute delay created a tense standoff but ultimately went through after international mediation efforts.

Israel was to free 39 Palestinians later Saturday as part of the deal.

Hamas captured some 240 hostages in an Oct. 7 terrorist attack that triggered the current war with Israel.

A total of 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are to be freed during the four-day truce.

On the first day of the four-day cease-fire, Hamas released 24 of the roughly 240 hostages taken during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison. Those freed in Gaza were 13 Israelis, 10 Thais and a Filipino.

Israel has said the truce can be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed — something President Joe Biden said he hoped would occur.

Separately, a Qatari delegation arrived in Israel on Saturday to coordinate with parties on the ground and “ensure the deal continues to move smoothly,” according to a diplomat briefed on the visit. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss details with the media.

Aid delivery scaled up

The United Nations said the pause enabled it to scale up the delivery of food, water, and medicine to the largest volume since the resumption of aid convoys on Oct. 21. It was also able to deliver 34,078 gallons of fuel — just over 10 percent of the daily pre-war volume — as well as cooking gas, a first since the war began.

For the first time in over a month, aid reached northern Gaza. The Palestinian Red Crescent said 61 trucks carrying food, water and medical supplies headed there on Saturday, the largest aid convoy to reach the area yet.

The U.N. said it and the Palestinian Red Crescent were also able to evacuate 40 patients and family members from a hospital in Gaza City, where much of the fighting has taken place, to a hospital in Khan Younis.

The relief brought by the cease-fire has been tempered, however. For Israelis, by the fact that not all hostages will be freed. For Palestinians, by the brevity of the pause.

First hostages freed

The freed Israelis included nine women and four children ages 9 and under. They were taken to Israeli hospitals for observation and were declared to be in good condition.

At a plaza dubbed “Hostages Square” in Tel Aviv, a crowd celebrated the good news but pressed for more. “Don’t forget the others because it’s getting harder, harder and harder. It’s heartbreaking,” said Neri Gershon, a Tel Aviv resident.

Some families accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of not doing enough to bring hostages home.

The hostages included multiple generations. Nine-year-old Ohad Munder-Zichri was freed along with his mother, Keren Munder, and grandmother, Ruti Munder. He was abducted during a visit to his grandparents at the Kibbutz Nir Oz where about 80 people — nearly a quarter of community residents — are believed to have been taken.

Hours later, 24 Palestinian women and 15 teenage boys held in Israeli prisons in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem were freed. The teenagers had been jailed for minor offenses like throwing stones. The women included several convicted of trying to stab Israeli soldiers.

A longer peace?

The war erupted when several thousand Hamas terrorists stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking scores of hostages, including babies, women and older adults, as well as soldiers.

Israeli leaders have said they would resume fighting eventually and not stop until Hamas, which has controlled Gaza for the past 16 years, is crushed.

Israeli officials have argued that only military pressure can bring the hostages home. But the government is under pressure from hostages’ families to prioritize the release of the remaining captives.

The Israeli offensive has killed more than 13,300 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza government. The figure does not include updated numbers from hospitals in the north, where communications have broken down.

———

Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writer Julia Frankel in Jerusalem contributed.