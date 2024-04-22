Israeli military intelligence chief resigns

Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva’s decision could set the stage for more resignations among Israel’s top security brass over the Hamas attack.

This image made from video provided December, 2023, by Israeli Defense Forces shows Aharon Haliva, the head of Israel’s military intelligence in Gaza City, Gaza Strip. Haliva resigned on Monday, April 22, 2024, over the failures surrounding Hamas' unprecedented Oct. 7 attack, the military said, becoming the first senior figure to step down over his role in the deadliest assault in Israel's history. (Israel Defense Forces via AP)

FILE - Israelis killed by Hamas militants lie on the road near Sderot, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, the head of Israel's military intelligence directorate resigned on Monday April 22, 2024 over the failures surrounding Hamas' unprecedented Oct. 7 attack, the military said, becoming the first senior figure to step down over his role in the deadliest assault in Israel's history. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File)

FILE - A car destroyed in an attack by Palestinian militants is seen in Sderot, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, the head of Israel's military intelligence directorate resigned on Monday April 22, 2024 over the failures surrounding Hamas' unprecedented Oct. 7 attack, the military said, becoming the first senior figure to step down over his role in the deadliest assault in Israel's history. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File)

FILE - Police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, the head of Israel's military intelligence directorate resigned on Monday April 22, 2024 over the failures surrounding Hamas' unprecedented Oct. 7 attack, the military said, becoming the first senior figure to step down over his role in the deadliest assault in Israel's history. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File)

FILE - Cars are on fire after they were hit by rockets from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, the head of Israel's military intelligence directorate resigned on Monday April 22, 2024 over the failures surrounding Hamas' unprecedented Oct. 7 attack, the military said, becoming the first senior figure to step down over his role in the deadliest assault in Israel's history. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File)

TEL AVIV, Israel — The head of Israeli military intelligence resigned on Monday over the failures surrounding the unprecedented Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack, the military said, becoming the first senior figure to step down over his role in the deadliest assault in Israel’s history.

Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva’s decision could set the stage for more resignations among Israel’s top security brass over the Hamas attack, when terrorists blasted through Israel’s border defenses, rampaged through Israeli communities unchallenged for hours and killed 1,200 people, most civilians, while taking roughly 250 hostages into Gaza. That attack set off the war against Hamas in Gaza, now in its seventh month.

“The intelligence directorate under my command did not live up to the task we were entrusted with. I carry that black day with me ever since, day after day, night after night. I will carry the horrible pain of the war with me forever,” Haliva wrote in his resignation letter, which was provided by the military.

Haliva, as well as other military and security leaders, were widely expected to resign in response to the failures that led up to Oct. 7 and the scale of that attack’s ferocity.

But the timing of the resignations has been unclear because Israel is still fighting Hamas in Gaza and battling the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah in the north. Tensions with Iran are also at a high following attacks between the two enemies.

Some military experts have said resignations at a time when Israel is engaged on multiple fronts is irresponsible and could be interpreted as a sign of weakness.

Shortly after the attack, Haliva had publicly said that he shouldered blame for not preventing the assault as the head of the military department responsible for providing the government and the military with intelligence warnings and daily alerts.

While Haliva and others have accepted blame for failing to stop the attack, others have stopped short, most notably Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has said he will answer tough questions about his role but has not outright acknowledged direct responsibility for allowing the attack to unfold. He has also not indicated that he will step down, although a growing protest movement is demanding elections be held soon.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid welcomed the resignation, saying it was “justified and dignified.”

“It would be appropriate for Prime Minister Netanyahu to do the same,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The resignation came as Jews around the world prepared to celebrate Passover, a weeklong holiday that begins Monday evening and marks the biblical exodus of Jews from slavery in Egypt. With roughly 130 people still held captive in Gaza, Passover is certain to take on a more somber hue this year: for many Israelis, it’s hard to fathom a celebration of freedom when dozens of people are still being held hostage.

Hamas’ attack set off the devastating war that has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. The ministry’s count doesn’t distinguish between combatants and non-combatants.