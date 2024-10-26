81°F
Nation and World

Israeli military launches strikes on military targets in Iran, officials say

FILE - Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th session of the United Nat ...
FILE - Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Lo ...
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in London Britain, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Nathan Howard/Pool photo via AP)
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
October 25, 2024 - 5:15 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2024 - 5:30 pm

Israel launched airstrikes early Saturday targeting what it described as military targets in Iran in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault Oct. 1, officials said. There was no immediate information on damage in the Islamic Republic.

Israel’s military described the attack as “precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” without immediately elaborating.

“The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since Oct. 7 — on seven fronts — including direct attacks from Iranian soil,” an Israeli military statement said. “Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond.”

In Tehran, the Iranian capital, the sound of explosions could be heard, with state-run media there initially acknowledging the blasts and saying some of the sounds came from air defense systems around the city.

Iran has launched two ballistic missile attacks on Israel in recent months amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip that began with the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Israel also has launched a ground invasion of Lebanon.

The strike happened just as Secretary of State Antony Blinken was arriving back in the U.S. after a tour of the Middle East where he and other U.S. officials had warned Israel to tender a response that would not further escalate the conflict in the region and exclude nuclear sites in Iran.

France's President Emmanuel Macron hugs Lebanon's Prime Minister caretaker Prime Minister Najib ...
Paris conference for Lebanon raises $1B in pledges
By Sylvie Corbet The Associated Press

An international conference for Lebanon in Paris on Thursday raised $1 billion in pledges for humanitarian aid and military support to help the country.

Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief of Protocol Ibrahim Fakhroo welcomes U.S. Secretary of ...
Blinken: Israel has ‘effectively’ dismantled Hamas
By Wafaa Shurafa, Farnoush Amiri and Fatma Khaled The Associated Press

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that Israel had accomplished its objective of “effectively dismantling” Hamas.

Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez sit with defense attorney Leslie Abramson, right, in Beverly Hill ...
Prosecutors recommend resentencing Menendez brothers in killings of their parents
By Stefanie Dazio, Jaimie Ding and Christopher Weber Associated Press

Prosecutors will recommend Erik and Lyle Menendez be resentenced for the 1989 killings of their parents in the family’s Beverly Hills home, providing the brothers with a chance at freedom after 34 years behind bars.

A voter fills out her ballot for the Michigan primary election in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., T ...
Election officials fighting a tsunami of voting conspiracy theories
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and CHRISTINE FERNANDO Associated Press

With less than two weeks before Election Day, a resurgence in conspiracy theories and misinformation about voting is forcing state and local election officials to spend their time debunking rumors and explaining how elections are run.

