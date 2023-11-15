Israeli military raids Gaza’s largest hospital in operation against Hamas

The Israeli army said it had captured the legislature, Hamas police headquarters and Hamas’ military intelligence headquarters in gains across Gaza.

Mourners gather around the grave of Israeli reserve soldier Master sergeant Raz Abulafia at the end of his funeral in the village of Rishpon, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Abulafia, 27, was killed during a military ground operation in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli honor guard soldiers attend the funeral of Israeli reserve soldier Master sergeant Raz Abulafia during his funeral in the village of Rishpon, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Abulafia, 27, was killed during a military ground operation in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — The Israeli military raided Gaza’s largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the ruling terrorist group.

Israeli authorities claim the terrorists conceal military operations in the Shifa Hospital. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, the military has refrained from entering.

In recent weeks, Israeli defense forces have publicly warned that such use of the hospital “jeopardizes its protected status under international law,” the military said. On Tuesday, military officials conveyed again to Gaza authorities that all military activity in the hospital must cease within 12 hours.

“Unfortunately, it did not,” the military said.

Hamas has denied the Israeli accusations that it uses the hospital for cover.

Israeli military officials gave no further details but said they were taking steps to avoid harm to civilians.

The operation unfolded after the military seized broader control of northern Gaza on Tuesday in gains that carried high symbolic value in the country’s quest to crush Hamas.

Meanwhile, Israeli defense officials said they have agreed to allow some fuel shipments into the Gaza Strip for humanitarian operations. It was the first time that Israel has allowed fuel into the besieged territory since Hamas’ bloody cross-border invasion on Oct. 7, which killed more than 1,200 people.

Inside some of the captured buildings, soldiers held up the Israeli flag and military flags in celebration. In a nationally televised news conference, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Hamas had “lost control” of northern Gaza and that Israel made significant gains in Gaza City.

But asked about the time frame for the war, Gallant said: “We’re talking about long months, not a day or two.”

One Israeli commander in Gaza, identified only as Lt. Col. Gilad, said in a video that his forces near Shifa Hospital had seized government buildings, schools and residential buildings where they found weapons and eliminated fighters.

The army said it had captured the legislature, the Hamas police headquarters and a compound housing Hamas’ military intelligence headquarters. The buildings are powerful symbols, but their strategic value was unclear. Hamas fighters are believed to be positioned in underground bunkers.

Jeffery and Keath reported from Cairo. Associated Press writers Amy Teibel in Jerusalem, Wafaa Shurafa in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip; and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.