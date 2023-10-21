Israeli military: ‘We are going to increase the attacks, from today’

Israel’s military spokesman said the country planned to step up its attacks starting Saturday as preparation for the next stage of its war on Hamas.

Trucks with humanitarian aid for the 'Gaza Strip enter from Egypt in Rafah on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Palestinian carries a child killed in an airstrike on the buildings of Abu Asad family in Deir el-Balah, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah)

Eyad al-Soos, right carries the body of his son Sohaib al-Soos, 15, during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Al-Soos was killed during an Israeli army raid in the town of Betunia last Friday, the Palestinian ministry of health said. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

In this photo provided by the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Judith Raanan, right, and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie are shown after their return to Israel from captivity in the Gaza Strip, in an unidentified location Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Hamas released the pair in what it said was a goodwill gesture late Friday, nearly two weeks after they were captured in a bloody cross-border raid by the Islamic militant group. (U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem via AP)

Israel’s military spokesman said the country planned to step up its attacks starting Saturday as preparation for the next stage of its war on Hamas. Asked about a possible ground invasion, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters the military was trying to create optimal conditions before launching one.

“We will deepen our attacks to minimize the dangers to our forces in the next stages of the war. We are going to increase the attacks, from today,” Hagari said, repeating his call for residents of Gaza City to head south for their safety.

A senior Israel Defense Forces official says the military will try not to strike zones in Gaza where humanitarian aid is being distributed, unless rockets are fired from the area.

“It’s a safe zone. We have a system which every time we decide that an area … is a safe zone, we declare no attack in this area. We won’t attack them,” he told a group of foreign journalists.

He added that the definition of what constitutes a “legitimate target” has changed, because the use of civilian infrastructure by Hamas “turns a private home into a legitimate target. And anyone who supports that home is a legitimate target.”

He acknowledged that the IDF has attacked houses where there are civilians living among terrorists.