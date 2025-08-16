98°F
Israeli official arrested in sting targeting alleged child sex predators, media reports say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2025 - 2:36 pm
 

An Israeli government official was arrested in a multi-agency operation that targeted alleged child sex predators in the Las Vegas Valley earlier this month, according to Israeli media reports.

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, 38, is facing a felony count of luring or attempting to lure a child with computer technology to engage in sexual conduct, Henderson Justice Court records show.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department issued a news release announcing the arrest of Alexandrovich and seven other suspects who were taken into custody as part of an undercover operation.

He posted a $10,000 bail at the Henderson Detention Center on Aug. 7, a day after the alleged offense, records show.

Alexandrovich has since returned to Israel, according to The Jerusalem Post, which obtained a statement from The Israel National Cyber Directorate.

The outlet described him as a senior cyber security official.

“The employee updated the directorate that during his trip to the United States, he was questioned by the US authorities on matters unrelated to his work, and he returned to Israel at the planned time of return,” the agency’s statement said, according to the Jerusalem Post. “The directorate has not received additional details through authorized channels to date.

“Should such details be received, the directorate will act accordingly,” the statement continued. “At this stage, by joint decision, the employee has gone on leave to deal with the matter until things become clear.”

A status hearing to check on the filing of the charge was slated for Aug. 27, according to online court records.

Additional details of the allegations that led to his arrest were not immediately available. The court docket did not list a defense attorney for Alexandrovich.

The two-week joint operation included local regional police, the state’s attorney general’s office and federal agents, according to Metro.

Metro’s press release heeded warning about children “engaging with strangers online.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

