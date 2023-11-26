47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Israeli-owned ship was targeted in suspected Iranian attack in Indian Ocean, US official says

By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
November 25, 2023 - 7:02 pm
 
In this photo provided by Manuel Hernandez Lafuente, the CMA CGM Symi is seen at port in Valenc ...
In this photo provided by Manuel Hernandez Lafuente, the CMA CGM Symi is seen at port in Valencia, Spain, Oct. 22, 2023. A container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire came under attack by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean as Israel wages war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, an American defense official said Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Manuel Hernandez Lafuente via AP)
In this photo provided by Vladimir Tonic, the CMA CGM Symi is seen at Mokpo, South Korea, Jan. ...
In this photo provided by Vladimir Tonic, the CMA CGM Symi is seen at Mokpo, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2022. The container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire came under attack by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean as Israel wages war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, an American defense official said Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Vladimir Tonic via AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire came under attack by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean as Israel wages war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, an American defense official said Saturday.

The attack Friday on the CMA CGM Symi comes as global shipping increasingly finds itself targeted in the weekslong war that threatens to become a wider regional conflict — even as a truce has halted fighting and Hamas exchanges hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The defense official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said the Malta-flagged vessel was suspected to have been targeted by a triangle-shaped, bomb-carrying Shahed-136 drone while in international waters. The drone exploded, causing damage to the ship but not injuring any of its crew.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely,” the official said. The official declined to elaborate on what intelligence the U.S. military gathered to assess that Iran was behind the attack, though authorities suspect Tehran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard carried out the assault.

The same drones have been used by Russia in its war on Ukraine, as recently as in a barrage launched Saturday that Kyiv described as Moscow’s biggest drone attack since the war began.

Al-Mayadeen, a pan-Arab satellite channel that is politically allied with the Iranian-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, reported that an Israeli ship had been targeted in the Indian Ocean. The channel cited anonymous sources for the report, which Iranian media later cited.

CMA CGM, a major shipper based in Marseille, France, referred questions to the Symi’s owner, Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping. That company is ultimately controlled by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

A statement issued on behalf of Eastern Pacific acknowledged the company being “aware of claims that a container ship under the company’s management was targeted in a possible security incident overnight on Friday.”

“The vessel in question is currently sailing as planned,” the statement said. “All crew are safe and well.”

The company through representatives declined to answer any questions. The Israeli military referred questions to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, which did not respond.

In November 2022, the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon, also associated with Eastern Pacific, sustained damage in a suspected Iranian attack off Oman.

In recent days, the Symi’s crew had been behaving as though they believed the ship faced a threat.

The ship had its Automatic Identification System tracker switched off since Tuesday when it left Dubai’s Jebel Ali port, according to data from MarineTraffic.com analyzed by the AP. Ships are supposed to keep their AIS active for safety reasons, but crews will turn them off if it appears they might be targeted. It had done the same earlier when traveling through the Red Sea past Yemen, home to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

“The attack is likely to have been targeted, due to the vessel’s Israeli affiliation through Eastern Pacific Shipping,” the private intelligence firm Ambrey told the AP. “The vessel’s AIS transmissions were off days prior to the event, indicating this alone does not prevent an attack.”

Iran’s mission to the United Nations didn’t respond to a request for comment. However, Tehran and Israel have been engaged in a yearslong shadow war in the wider Middle East, with some drone attacks targeting Israeli-associated vessels traveling around the region.

In the Israel-Hamas war, which began with the terrorists’ Oct. 7 attack, the Houthis seized a vehicle transport ship in the Red Sea off Yemen.

On Saturday, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which provides warnings to sailors in the Middle East, said “an entity declaring itself to be the Yemeni authorities” had ordered at least one ship away from a location off Hodeida, Yemen, in the Red Sea.

“Vessels in the vicinity are advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity,” it warned.

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq also have launched attacks on American troops in both Iraq and Syria during the war. However, Iran itself has yet to be linked directly to an attack.

“Iran has been wary of intervening in the ongoing Middle East crisis and is likely to avoid any action that might escalate the conflict,” the Eurasia Group, a geopolitical risk firm, said in an analysis. “Small-scale attacks on U.S. forces and Israel by Iran’s allies throughout the region suggest Tehran is willing to turn up the heat in a limited fashion, but unless the attacks cause U.S. casualties or significant damage, a major U.S. response is unlikely.”

Meanwhile on Saturday, Bahrain’s state-run news agency reported that its national carrier, Gulf Air, had been targeted in a hack that may have seen “some information from its email and client database” accessed.

A statement posted online by a self-described group calling itself Al-Toufan, or “The Flood” in Arabic, claimed the hacking of Gulf Air. Days earlier, another statement claimed that it hacked the Foreign Ministry and other government websites purportedly over the island kingdom’s stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

———

Isabel DeBre contributed to this report from Jerusalem.

MOST READ
1
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
2
Cirque show halted after on-stage incident
Cirque show halted after on-stage incident
3
LETTER: A clear choice in the 2024 election
LETTER: A clear choice in the 2024 election
4
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
5
‘A good man’: Wife says man slain in parking lot had done contract work for CIA
‘A good man’: Wife says man slain in parking lot had done contract work for CIA
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An Israeli ambulance is seen leaving the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza, in Isra ...
At least 10 Thai hostages released by Hamas
By Jintamas Saksornchai The Associated Press

Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara wrote online that he was “overjoyed.”

People react as they hear the news of the release of 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the G ...
Hamas, Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners under cease-fire
By Najib Jobain, Josef Federman and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

Hamas released the first batch of hostages under a cease-fire deal that began Friday, including 13 Israelis who have been held in the Gaza Strip since the terrorist group staged a raid on Israel nearly seven weeks ago.

Israeli soldiers show the media an underground tunnel found underneath Shifa Hospital in Gaza C ...
Israel reveals signs of Hamas activity at Shifa Hospital
By Josef Federman The Associated Press

Days after taking control of Gaza’s Shifa Hospital, the Israeli military has discovered what it says is an underground bunker accessible by a narrow tunnel.

More stories
Yemen’s Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in the Red Sea and take 25 crew members hostage
Yemen’s Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in the Red Sea and take 25 crew members hostage
Hezbollah using new weapons against Israeli troops
Hezbollah using new weapons against Israeli troops
Israel: Key Oct. 7 planner killed, underground Hamas complex destroyed
Israel: Key Oct. 7 planner killed, underground Hamas complex destroyed
US strikes storage site in Syria linked to Iranian-backed militants
US strikes storage site in Syria linked to Iranian-backed militants
Israel destroying Hamas’ tunnel system in center of Gaza City
Israel destroying Hamas’ tunnel system in center of Gaza City
US retaliates with airstrikes on Iran-linked sites in Syria
US retaliates with airstrikes on Iran-linked sites in Syria