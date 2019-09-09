91°F
Nation and World

Israeli PM claims to find new Iranian nuke site

The Associated Press
September 9, 2019 - 9:18 am
 

JERUSALEM — Israel’s prime minister has unveiled what he says is a previously undisclosed Iranian nuclear weapons site.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Benjamin Netanyahu said the facility was discovered from records that Israel said it had seized from an Iranian nuclear warehouse early last year.

He showed a satellite photo of the facility in the southern Fars province’s Abadeh area in June, followed by a second photo of what he said was the site being destroyed in July, after the Iranians realized they’d been discovered.

Netanyahu, a fierce critic of the international nuclear deal with Iran, says Tehran is trying to develop a nuclear weapon — a charge Iran denies.

“Israel knows what you’re doing, Israel knows when you’re doing it, and Israel knows where you’re doing it,” Netanyahu said.

THE LATEST
A Dec. 20, 2018, file photo shows Juul products displayed at a smoke shop in New York. Federal ...
Feds warn Juul about claims that e-cigarette safer than smoking
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Federal health authorities on Monday blasted vaping company Juul for illegally pitching its electronic cigarettes as a safer alternative to smoking and ordered the company to stop making unproven claims for its products.

A Sept. 7, 2019, photo shows items in a vending machine in New York. Americans are addicted to ...
Health officials to review implications of Americans’ love of snacks
By Candice Choi The Associated Press

To get a better handle on the implications of differing eating patterns, U.S. health officials are reviewing scientific research on how eating frequency affects health, including weight gain and obesity.

An Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Sgt. 1st Class Elis Barreto ...
Afghanistan peace process in disarray after failed Trump plan
By Deb Riechmann, Matthew Lee and Robert Burns The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to cancel a secret negotiation with the Taliban and Afghan leaders has thrown the peace process into disarray two days before the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

This Aug. 24, 2019, photo provided Sunday, Aug. 25, by the North Korean government, shows North ...
North Korea wants ‘satisfactory’ US proposals to resume nuke talks
The Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Monday it’s willing to resume nuclear diplomacy with the United States in late September, but only if the U.S. comes to the negotiating table with satisfactory new proposals.

In this Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, photo a visitor touches one of the granite slabs at the 9/11 M ...
At 9/11 memorial, recognition for longer-term victims
By Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

When the names of nearly 3,000 Sept. 11 victims are read aloud Wednesday at the World Trade Center, a half-dozen stacks of stone will quietly salute an untold number of people who aren’t on the list.

Students wearing mask hold hands to surround St. Stephen's Girls' College in Hong Kong, Monday, ...
Hong Kong warns US to stay out; students form protest chains
By Eileen Ng The Associated Press

Thousands of students formed human chains outside schools across Hong Kong on Monday to show solidarity after violent weekend clashes between police and activists seeking democratic reforms in the semiautonomous Chinese territory.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister ...
Johnson’s plans stall as Brexit showdown nears climax
By Jill Lawless and Gregory Katz The Associated Press

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted Monday that a new Brexit deal can be reached to ensure Britain leaves the European Union by the Oct. 31 deadline, as he acknowledged that withdrawing without one would be a “failure” for which he’d be partially to blame.

British Airways planes sit parked at Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. British ...
British Airways grounds most flights as pilots strike for 48 hours
By Gregory Katz The Associated Press

British Airways has canceled most of its flights for 48 hours because of a strike by pilots over pay. Two BA flights are scheduled to land in Las Vegas on Monday, but none on Tuesday.

In an Aug. 22, 2019 photo, Monica Davis, parent of an elementary school student, expresses her ...
Schools facing backlash for not reporting threats to parents
By Martha Waggoner The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — When officials at a Catholic high school in South Carolina learned that a 16-year-old student made videos of himself firing a gun and using racial slurs, they alerted police, but not parents. After the videos made it into the news over the summer, the backlash came quickly.