Nation and World

Israeli strike in Gaza kills at least 22 people

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon ...
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon, in northern Israel, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
People protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release ...
People protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Hezbollah leader among the 37 people killed in Israeli strike in Beirut
Israel’s military says its strike on Beirut killed senior Hezbollah official
Rite Aid’s answer to retail theft at California store: Lock up all its products
Yellowstone warns about hazards after woman falls into thermal pool
By Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press
September 21, 2024 - 2:43 pm
 

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — An Israeli strike in northern Gaza on Saturday killed at least 22 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while the Israeli army said it targeted a Hamas command center in what used to be a school.

Another 30 were wounded in the strike in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli army said earlier Saturday that it struck Hamas’ “command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served” as a school. It said steps were taken to limit harming civilians, including using precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

Also on Saturday, the Gaza Health Ministry said five of its workers were killed and five others wounded by Israeli fire that struck the ministry’s warehouses in the southern Musbah area.

The Israeli military has continually accused Hamas of operating from within civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including schools, U.N. facilities and hospitals.

The war began when Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in an Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. They abducted another 250 people and are still holding around 100 hostages. Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed at least 41,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between fighters and civilians.

Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday night in Tel Aviv and at several smaller protests across the country, demanding a cease-fire and the return of the roughly 100 hostages still being held in Gaza. The protests, which happen every Saturday night, attracted a similar crowd compared to previous weeks despite the tense security situation on Israel’s northern border.

Yellowstone warns about hazards after woman falls into thermal pool
Clara Harter Los Angeles Times

A woman suffered third-degree burns at Yellowstone this week after accidentally breaking the crust of a thermal pool and plunging her leg into the scalding hot water, according to the National Park Service.

Yacht with 1K rounds of ammunition and fireworks burns in California
Andrew J. Campa Los Angeles Times

Marina del Rey’s harbor produced an unexpected light show Wednesday evening as a luxury yacht loaded with ammunition and fireworks burned for more than two hours before flames were extinguished, authorities said.

